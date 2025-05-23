Varnamo vs Oster Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Varnamo and Oster battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 11 clash on Saturday at Finnvedsvallen.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Hacken. Samuel Leach scored a brace to help his side claim all three points. Oster, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with GAIS. They went ahead through Alibek Aliev's 10 minutes into the second half before Ibrahim Diabete drew parity in the 66th minute.

The draw left OFK in 15th spot in the standings, with seven points from 10 games, while Varnamo are bottom of the standings with just two points.

Varnamo vs Oster Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Varnamo have five wins from their last 12 head-to-head games, while Oster have been victorious three times.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since September 2021 when Oster claimed a 2-0 home win in the Superettan.

Varnamo are winless in 10 league games this season, losing eight.

Eight of Oster's last nine games have produced less than three goals.

Varnamo have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven games.

Six of Oster's last eight games have been goalless at the break.

Oster's 10 games this season have produced an average of 12.6 corners.

Varnamo vs Oster Prediction

Varnamo narrowly avoided relegation last seaon, with one point separating them from the bottom two before prevailing in the relegation playoff. Another season of struggle seemingly awaits them this term, as they are yet to win their first game of the season.

Ostersund, for their part, returned to the top flight from the Suprettan last season after a four-year absence. Their games have tended to come alive after the break, with six of their last eight games witnessing more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Varnamo 1-1 Oster

Varnamo vs Oster Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corners

