Varzim vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10th 2023

Varzim will welcome Benfica to the Estádio do Varzim SC in the round of 16 of the Taca de Portugal on Tuesday.

Varzim are one of the three Liga 3 sides still remaining in the competition, and in the previous round, they overcame fellow Liga 3 side SC São João de Ver 1-0 at home thanks to Iván García Quivira's first-half goal. They were eliminated from the fourth round last season and will be looking to make it to the quarter-finals this time.

Benfica kicked off their campaign in the third round with a win on penalties over Caldas and overcame Estoril 1-0 in the fourth round, with David Neres scoring the winning goal in the second half. Benfica are the most successful team in the competition, having lifted the title 26 times with their last triumph coming in 2017.

Last season, they were eliminated from the fifth round by eventual champions Porto.

Varzim vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 43 times across all competitions, though they will be meeting for the first time since their meeting in the fifth round of Taca de Portugal in 2007. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 27 wins to their name.

The hosts have been able to get the better of the capital club three times, including a 2-1 win at home in their only meeting in Taca de Portugal in 2007. The spoils have been shared 13 times between the two teams.

Varzim have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five matches against Benfica in all competitions.

Varzim have scored at least two goals in their last three home matches against Benfica in all competitions.

Varzim are undefeated at home in all competitions while Benfica's only defeat this season came in their away game against Braga last month.

Varzim vs Benfica Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed a solid run in Liga 3 and are in second place in the standings with 25 points to their name. They have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games and have also kept clean sheets in their three Taca de Portugal games this term. Interestingly, they are also undefeated in their last six games against the visitors.

As Águias returned to winning ways in the Primeira Liga on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Portimonense and will be looking to continue that momentum in this match.

While Varzim's home form should be taken into consideration, given Benfica's dominance in their recent games against the hosts, we are backing them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Varzim 1-2 Benfica

Varzim vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: João Mário to score or assist anytime - Yes

