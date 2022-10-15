Varzim vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022 

Varzim will host Sporting Lisbon at the Estadiodo Varzim in the third round of the Taca de Portugal on Sunday (October 16).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Sanjoanense in the Portuguese Liga 3 on Saturday. The result left them in second spot in Group A of the division.

Sporting, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home against Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Champions League. Matteo Guendouzi and Alexis Sanchez scored first-half goals to inspire the French team against their nine-man hosts.

Varzim secured progress to this round of the Taca de Portugal with a narrow 1-0 home win over Feirense a fortnight ago. Augusto scored the winner on the stroke of fullt-ime. Sporting, meanwhile, received a bye to this stage of the competition.

Varzim vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on nine occasions. Sporting have won six times, while three games have been drawn.

Their most recent meeting in November 2021 saw Sporting claim a 2-1 victory in the Taca de Portugal.

Varzim are unbeaten in seven games this term, winning five and drawing two.

Six of Sporting's seven away games this season have produced at least three goals.

Sporting have not kept a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Sporting have lost three of their last five games across competitions.

Varzim vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting are the overwhelming favourites to emerge triumphant, but Ruben Amorim's side have flattered to deceive this season.

The 2021 Portuguese champions are no longer as defensively resolute as they used to be. That could see Varzim fashion enough chances to score.

The hosts have been impressive this term and are in the running to qualify to the second tier.

Despite Ruben Amorim likely to rest players, the difference in quality between the two teams is still evident. The visitors should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Varzim 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Varzim vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Sporting to win the first half

