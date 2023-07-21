Vasco da Gama vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023

Vasco da Gama set out to pick up a morale-boosting win when they host Athletico Paranaense in the Brasileiro Serie A at the Estadio Sao Januario on Sunday. Wesley Carvalho’s men are on a three-game losing streak away from home and will look to end this poor run.

Vasco were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Cruzeiro last time out. William Almeida’s men have lost eight of their last nine games across competitions, with a 1-0 win over tn-man Cuiaba on June 27 being the exception.

With nine points from 14 games, Vasco are 19th in the Serie A, level on points with rock-bottom America Mineiro.

Meanwhile, Athletico returned to winning ways in style, seeing off Bahia 2-0 at the Arena da Baixada on Sunday. Before that, the Rubro-Negro were on a three-game losing streak, a run which saw them crash out of the Copa do Brasil with of a 4-1 aggregate loss to Flamengo.

With 23 points from 15 games, Athletico are eighth in the league table but will move level with third-placed Gremio with a win.

Vasco da Gama vs Athletico Paranaese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 34 meetings, Athletico hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Vasco have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Athletico have managed just one win in their last ten visits to the Estadio Sao Januario, losing four since October 2008.

Vasco hold the division’s worst home record this season, picking up four points in seven games.

Carvalho’s men have lost all but one of their last four Serie A away games, with a 2-2 draw at Atletico Mineiro on June 11 being the exception.

Vasco da Gama vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Fresh off an impressive display against Bahia, Athletico will head into the weekend with renewed belief. They take on a struggling Vasco side who have endured a gruesome campaign and should extend their misery with a narrow win.

Prediction: Vasco 1-2 Athletico

Vasco da Gama vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletico Paranaense

Tip 2: First to score - Athletico (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last eight meetings with Vasco.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven clashes.)