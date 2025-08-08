Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Vasco da Gama will host Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Sao Januario on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league this season and now find themselves 17th in the league standings with just 15 points as they approach the midpoint of the campaign.

They were beaten 3-2 by newly-promoted Mirassol in their last league game, finding themselves two goals down before the hour mark, and then came back to draw level via a quickfire double from Puma Rodriguez and Pablo Vegetti before their opponents reclaimed the lead late in the day.

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Brazilian top flight this season, although they remain in contention for a top-four finish. They beat 10-man Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 in their last league outing, with Igor Gomes opening the scoring just seven minutes in before fullback Natanael netted a late winner.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place with 23 points from 16 matches and will be looking to add to that tally on Sunday.

Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Vasco and Atletico. The hosts have won 29 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won two fewer, with their other 18 contests ending in draws.

The home side picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two clubs, ending a three-game winless streak in this fixture.

Atletico-MG have scored 18 goals in the Brazilian top flight this term, the joint-fewest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Vasco have also scored 18 goals in the division, which is the joint-most of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Gigante da Colina's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that on Sunday. They are undefeated in their last three home matches and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Galo's win over the Massa Bruta ended a three-game losing streak in the league and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have struggled for results on the road of late, but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

