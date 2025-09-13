Vasco da Gama vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Vasco de Gama and Ceara will trade tackles in a Brasileiro Serie A matchday 23 clash on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at Sao Januario.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-3 penalty shootout victory away to Botafogo following a 2-2 aggregate draw in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil quarterfinal tie. Both second-leg goals were scored in the first half, with the visitors going ahead through Nuno Moreira's 21st-minute strike while Alex Telles equalized from the spot in the 43rd minute.
Gigante da Colina will shift their focus back to the league scene, where their last game saw them claim a 4-1 home win over Bragantino.
Cera, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Juventude. The game was seemingly destined to end as a draw, but Mandaca scored a last-gasp match-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.
The loss left the Fortaleza outfit in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 21 games. Vasco are 15th on 22 points.
Vasco da Gama vs Ceara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Vasco do Gama have nine wins from the last 17 head-to-head games. Ceara were victorious four times while four games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Ceara claimed a 2-1 home win.
- Cera's last five games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Vasco's last four games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Ceara have won just one of their last six competitive games (three losses).
- Vasco have won just one of their last eight home games (four draws).
Vasco da Gama vs Ceara Prediction
Goal difference is all that separates Vasco da Gama from the relegation zone. Their home form of late has not inspired confidence and a quick turnaround of results in front of their fans could be crucial to their survival hopes.
Cera's games tend to be cagey affairs, with five of their last six producing fewer than three goals.
Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Vaso da Gama 1-1 Ceara
Vasco da Gama vs Ceara Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals