Vasco da Gama vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Vasco de Gama and Ceara will trade tackles in a Brasileiro Serie A matchday 23 clash on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at Sao Januario.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-3 penalty shootout victory away to Botafogo following a 2-2 aggregate draw in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil quarterfinal tie. Both second-leg goals were scored in the first half, with the visitors going ahead through Nuno Moreira's 21st-minute strike while Alex Telles equalized from the spot in the 43rd minute.

Gigante da Colina will shift their focus back to the league scene, where their last game saw them claim a 4-1 home win over Bragantino.

Ad

Trending

Cera, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Juventude. The game was seemingly destined to end as a draw, but Mandaca scored a last-gasp match-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

The loss left the Fortaleza outfit in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 21 games. Vasco are 15th on 22 points.

Vasco da Gama vs Ceara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vasco do Gama have nine wins from the last 17 head-to-head games. Ceara were victorious four times while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Ceara claimed a 2-1 home win.

Cera's last five games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Vasco's last four games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Ceara have won just one of their last six competitive games (three losses).

Vasco have won just one of their last eight home games (four draws).

Ad

Vasco da Gama vs Ceara Prediction

Goal difference is all that separates Vasco da Gama from the relegation zone. Their home form of late has not inspired confidence and a quick turnaround of results in front of their fans could be crucial to their survival hopes.

Cera's games tend to be cagey affairs, with five of their last six producing fewer than three goals.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Ad

Prediction: Vaso da Gama 1-1 Ceara

Vasco da Gama vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More