Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

Vasco da Gama and Cruzeiro get round 14 of the Brasileiro Serie A underway when they square off at the Estádio São Januário on Saturday.

The Raposa have failed to win their last four away games against William Almeida’s side and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Vasco da Gama were sent crashing back to earth last Sunday as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Botafogo.

This followed a 1-0 home victory over 10-man Cuiaba on June 27 which saw their six-game losing streak come to an end.

With nine points from 13 matches, Almeida's men are currently 18th in the Serie A table, level on points with 19th-placed America Mineiro and two points above rock-bottom Coritiba.

Cruzeiro, on the other hand, were denied a second successive win last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Internacional.

Prior to that, Pepa’s men snapped their seven-match winless run on June 25 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Sao Paulo.

With 18 points from 13 matches, Cruzeiro are currently 12th in the league standings but could move into sixth place with all three points this weekend.

Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides, Cruzeiro boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Vasco da Gama have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Cruzeiro are winless in their last four visits to the Estádio São Januário, losing three and claiming one draw since a 4-0 victory in May 2018.

Vasco have lost all but one of their last eight matches, with their victory over Cuiaba on June 27 being the exception.

The Raposa are unbeaten in five consecutive Serie A away matches, claiming two wins and three draws since April’s 2-1 victory over Corinthians.

Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Vasco have endured a rough start to the season and find themselves at the wrong end of the standings. Cruzeiro have been rock-solid away from home of late and we predict they hold out for a share of the spoils at the Estádio São Januário.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 1-1 Cruzeiro

Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of their last 10 clashes)

