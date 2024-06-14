Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2024

Vasco da Gama and Cruzeiro lock horns at the Estádio São Januário in round nine of the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday. Fernando Seabra’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last three games against the hosts since September 2022 and will look to extend this two-year run.

Vasco da Gama were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque on Thursday.

With that result, Álvaro Pacheco’s side have gone six consecutive away matches within a win across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since the start of March.

Vasco da Gama have now lost six of their opening eight Serie A games while claiming just two wins to collect six points and sit 14th in the league table.

Cruzeiro, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Cuiaba 2-1 at the Mineirão Stadium.

This followed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sao Paulo on June 2 which saw their run of five straight wins in all competitions come to an end.

With 13 points from seven matches, Cruzeiro are currently seventh in the league standings, level on points with eighth-placed Atletico Mineiro.

Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Cruzeiro boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Vasco da Gama have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Cruzeiro have won just one of their first four Serie A away matches this season while losing twice and claiming one draw so far.

Vasco da Gama have lost all but one of their last seven Serie A matches, with a 2-1 victory over Vitoria on May 12 being the exception.

Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Vasco da Gama have struggled for results in the new league campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result.

However, we predict Cruzeiro will pick up where they left off against Cuiaba and claim another slender victory

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 1-2 Cruzeiro

Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro to win

Tip 2: First to score - Cruzeiro (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals