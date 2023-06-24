Vasco da Gama vs Cuiaba Prediction and Betting Tips | June 26, 2023

Vasco da Gama and Cuiaba square off at the Estadio Sao Januario in Round 12 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Monday (June 26).

The Vasco Cruzmaltino head into the game without a home win in the league this season and will look to end this poor record. Vasco were left empty-handed once again, as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Goias on Friday.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit have now lost six games on the bounce and are without a win in ten outings, losing seven since a 2-1 win over Atletico Mineiro in April. With six points from 11 games, Vasco da Gama are 19th in the standings, just two points above rock-bottom Coritiba.

Meanwhile, Cuiaba were denied their first home win of the season last time out, as they were beaten 1-0 by Botafogo at the Arena Pantanal.

Before that, Antonio Oliveira’s side were on a four-game unbeaten run, winning twice. With 12 points from 11 games, Cuiaba are 16th in the league table but will move to 12th place with a win.

Vasco da Gama vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Vasco da Gama and Cuiaba, with their two previous encounters ending in draws.

They first met in May 2015, where the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw, one week before playing out a goalless draw at the Estadio Sao Januario.

Cuiaba are unbeaten in three away games, picking up seven points from a possible nine since a 2-0 loss against Fluminense in May.

Vasco are yet to taste victory at home this season and hold the division’s worst home record, picking up one point from five games.

Vasco da Gama vs Cuiaba Prediction

Vasco and Cuiaba have stumbled into the new season and find themselves languishing at the bottom end of the standings. However, Cuiaba have put together a fine run of form away from home and should hold the hosts to another share of the spoils.

Prediction: Vasco 1-1 Cuiaba

Vasco da Gama vs Cuiaba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Cuiaba’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in seven of the visitors’ last eight games.)

