Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2023

Vasco da Gama will host Flamengo at the Estadio Vasco da Gama on Monday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult return to the Brazilian top-flight this season and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 2-0 by Fortaleza last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a draw before their opponents scored two late goals to pick up all three points.

Vasco sit 18th in the league table with just six points from eight games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Monday.

Flamengo had a sluggish start to their season but have found good form of late and are now climbing up the table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro in their last league outing before beating rivals Fluminense 2-0 in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil last 16 tie.

The visitors sit seventh in the table with 13 points from eight games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally next week.

Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 meetings between Vasco and Flamengo. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won 29 times. There have been 22 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost five of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Vasco have picked up just one point on home turf in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Two of Flamengo's three league defeats this season have come away from home.

Cruzmaltino have scored eight league goals this season, the second-fewest in the competition so far.

Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo Prediction

Vasco are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in their last seven games. They have lost four of their last five away matches and could see defeat next week.

Flamengo are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should have enough to win on Monday.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 0-1 Flamengo

Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last six matches)

