Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileirao Serie A 2024 

Vasco da Gama host Flamengo at the Estadio Sao Januario on Sunday (June 2) in the Brasileirao Serie A. The hosts have had their struggles as they find themselves 13th in the points table with six points from as many games.

They, however, returned to winning ways in the league last time out, beating Vitoria 2-1 at home, with Maicon and Pablo Vegetti netting a quickfire second-half double before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Flamengo, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their league campaign but remain third in the standings, just two points behind Athletico at the top of the pile. They beat Corinthians 2-0 in their last league outing. Pedro opened the scoring in the first half before 17-year-old Lorran doubled their advantage in the second.

Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

There have been 113 meetings between Vasco and Flamengo, who lead 44-30. The two sides last faced off in the Brasileirao Serie A in October, with Flamengo running out 1-0 winners via a late Gerson strike.

Vasco Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: W-L-L-L-L

Flamengo Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: W-D-L-D-W

Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo Team News

Vasco

Jair and Paulinho are both out with injuries and are not expected to play. Hugo Moura meanwhile has served his one-game suspension and should return to the side this weekend.

Injured: Jair, Paulinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo

Ayrton Lucas came off injured against Millonarios in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday and will miss this game, joining Leo Pereira on the injury list.

Injured: Ayrton Lucas, Leo Pereira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo Predicted XIs

Vasco da Gama (4-2-3-1): Leo Jardim; Joao Victor, Maicon, Leo, Lucas Piton; Juan Sforza, Pablo Galdames; David, Dimitri Payet, Rossi; Pablo Vegetti

Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Guillermo Varela, David Luiz, Leo Ortiz, Matias Vina; Allan, Nicolas de la Cruz; Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Gerson, Everton; Pedro

Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo Prediction

Vasco are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in five. They have won three of their last four home games.

Flamengo, meanwhile, have won their last four games and have lost one of their last seven. They have had their struggles on the road recently but should have more than enough to come out on top.

Prediction: Vasco 1-2 Flamengo