Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Vasco da Gama will invite Fortaleza to Estádio São Januário in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. Vasco have won just two of their eight league games and are 17th in the league table.

The visitors have also registered two wins in the league thus far, but are 11th in the standings with 10 points.

The hosts met Vitoria in their previous league outing and suffered a 2-1 away loss. Their poor form continued in the Copa Sudamericana group stage earlier this week, as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Lanus.

Laion hosted Juventude in their previous league outing and registered a comfortable 5-0 home win. They extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to seven games on Tuesday, playing out a goalless home draw against Atlético Bucaramanga in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 23 times in all competitions. Vasco have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 10 wins. The visitors have five wins to their name, and eight games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season while keeping clean sheets.

Laion have outscored the hosts 10-7 in five league games thus far.

Vasco da Gama are winless in their last three home games in all competitions. They have failed to score in these games while keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, playing four consecutive draws.

Eight of the last 10 league meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have won just one of their last 13 Serie A away games.

Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Prediction

Camisas Negras are winless in their last five league games, suffering four defeats. They have failed to score in three games during that period and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, they are undefeated in their last seven Serie A home meetings against the visitors, recording four wins.

Leão do Pici head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten streak, keeping five clean sheets. They have kept clean sheets in their last three league games and will look to build on that defensive form.

Vasco have endured a poor run of form while the visitors have seen an uptick in form and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 1-2 Fortaleza

Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

