Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2023

Vasco da Gama and Fortaleza return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head at the Estádio São Januario on Wednesday.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s men head into the game on a run of six consecutive games without defeat and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Vasco da Gama failed to return to winning ways in their last outing before the international break as they played out a goalless draw against Sao Paulo on home turf.

Prior to that, Ramon Diaz’s side suffered a 4-1 hammering against Santos on October 1 which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

With 27 points from 26 matches, Vasco are currently 17th in the Serie A table, level on points with 18th-placed Goias and one point behind Bahia just outside the danger zone.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, turned in a superb team performance as they fought back from two goals down to claim a 3-2 victory over America Mineiro last time out.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s men are now unbeaten in six straight matches across all competitions, a run which has seen them reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

With 42 points from six matches, Fortaleza are currently sixth in the Serie A standings but could move into third place with all three points on Wednesday.

Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Vasco da Gama boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Vasco da Gama have won all but one of their five home matches, with the goalless draw against Sao Paulo last time out being the exception.

Fortaleza are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Fluminense on September 3.

Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Prediction

While Fortaleza will be looking to make it four wins from five league matches, they face a Vasco da Gama side who are unbeaten in their last five home games.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 1-1 Fortaleza

Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven meetings)