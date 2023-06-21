Vasco da Gama vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2023

Vasco da Gama and Goias return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they square off at the Estádio São Januário on Thursday.

Both sides find themselves on the wrong end of the table after a poor start to the season and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result.

Vasco da Gama were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Internacional last time out.

The Vasco Cruzmaltino are currently on a five-match winless run and are without a win in nine consecutive outings, claiming three draws and losing six since April’s 1-0 win at Atletico Mineiro.

Vasco’s poor start to the season has been owing to their struggles in defense, where they currently hold the division’s third-worst record with 19 goals conceded already.

Elsewhere, Goias failed to find their feet as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Fluminense.

Armando Evangelista’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win, losing once and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory over Paysandu in the Copa Verde on June 1.

With eight points from 10 matches, Goias are currently 17th in the Serie A table, two points and two places above Thursday’s hosts.

Vasco da Gama vs Goias Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Vasco da Gama hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Goias have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Vasco da Gama are on a four-game unbeaten run against the Verdão, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss in August 2015.

Evangelista’s men are yet to pick up a league win away from home this season, having picked up one draw and lost four of their five away matches.

Vasco da Gama have lost their last five Serie A matches, conceding 13 goals and scoring four since May’s 1-1 draw with Coritiba.

Vasco da Gama vs Goias Prediction

With just two points separating the sides at the bottom end of the table, we anticipate an end-to-end affair as they look to get their campaign up and running.

While both sides are currently evenly matched on paper, we predict Vasco da Gama will pick up a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 2-1 Goias

Vasco da Gama vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vasco da Gama

Tip 2: First to score - Vasco da Gama (This weekend’s hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games against Goias)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of the last seven clashes between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes