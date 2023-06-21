Vasco da Gama vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2023

Vasco da Gama and Goias return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they square off at the Estádio São Januário on Thursday.
Both sides find themselves on the wrong end of the table after a poor start to the season and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result.
Vasco da Gama were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Internacional last time out.
The Vasco Cruzmaltino are currently on a five-match winless run and are without a win in nine consecutive outings, claiming three draws and losing six since April’s 1-0 win at Atletico Mineiro.
Vasco’s poor start to the season has been owing to their struggles in defense, where they currently hold the division’s third-worst record with 19 goals conceded already.
Elsewhere, Goias failed to find their feet as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Fluminense.
Armando Evangelista’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win, losing once and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory over Paysandu in the Copa Verde on June 1.
With eight points from 10 matches, Goias are currently 17th in the Serie A table, two points and two places above Thursday’s hosts.
Vasco da Gama vs Goias Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 14 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Vasco da Gama hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Goias have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.
- Vasco da Gama are on a four-game unbeaten run against the Verdão, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss in August 2015.
- Evangelista’s men are yet to pick up a league win away from home this season, having picked up one draw and lost four of their five away matches.
- Vasco da Gama have lost their last five Serie A matches, conceding 13 goals and scoring four since May’s 1-1 draw with Coritiba.
Vasco da Gama vs Goias Prediction
With just two points separating the sides at the bottom end of the table, we anticipate an end-to-end affair as they look to get their campaign up and running.
While both sides are currently evenly matched on paper, we predict Vasco da Gama will pick up a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.
Prediction: Vasco da Gama 2-1 Goias
Vasco da Gama vs Goias Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Vasco da Gama
Tip 2: First to score - Vasco da Gama (This weekend’s hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games against Goias)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of the last seven clashes between the sides)