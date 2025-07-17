Vasco da Gama vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Vasco da Gama will host Gremio at the Estadio Sao Januario on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Independiente del Valle in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana last time out but must find a way to regroup and recover when they return to league action this weekend.
They suffered a 2-0 home defeat to champions Botafogo in their last league outing, conceding both goals in the second half. Vasco now sit 14th in the table with just 13 points from 13 games and will be keen to return to winning ways on Saturday.
Gremio have also had their struggles in the league this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They were beaten 4-1 by in-form Cruzeiro in their last league outing as they failed to cope with Kaio Jorge in the opposition attack, as the former Juventus man netted a perfect hat-trick.
The visitors sit two places and three points above their weekend opponents in the league standings and will be looking to at least retain that advantage come Saturday.
Vasco da Gama vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 78 meetings between Vasco and Gremio. The home side have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won 10 more, with their other 20 contests ending level.
- The two teams have alternated wins in their last four matchups, with the visitors winning the most recent edition 1-0.
- Gremio have conceded 19 goals in the Brazilian top flight this season. Only Sport Recife (20) and Juventude (24) have shipped more.
- Vasco are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.
Vasco da Gama vs Gremio Prediction
Gigante da Colina have lost three of their last four matches and four of their last six. They have lost their last two home games by an aggregate scoreline of 4-0 and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend.
Imortal Tricolor, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their previous six. They have failed to impress on the road in recent weeks and could lose this one.
Prediction: Vasco da Gama 1-0 Gremio
Vasco da Gama vs Gremio Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Vasco da Gama to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)