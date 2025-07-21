Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Vasco da Gama will welcome Independiente del Valle to Estádio São Januário in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Tuesday. They met last week in the first leg, and Independiente registered a 4-0 home win.

The hosts have endured a winless run in July across all competitions, suffering two losses in three games. They scored their first goal of the month on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Gremio in the Brazilian Serie A.

Los Negriazules extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 11 games on Friday, recording a 2-1 home win over Aucas in the LigaPro. They scored twice in the first half as they extended their winning streak to three games.

Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides met for the first time last week. Independiente registered a home win, and Vasco will look to return the favor here.

The hosts have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home in June.

Vasco have failed to score in three of their last five games in all competitions.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 14 games in all competitions, with that loss registered away from home in the Copa Libertadores.

Independiente have conceded one goal apiece in nine of their last 11 games in all competitions while keeping clean sheets in the other two.

Vascão are winless in their last three home games. They have suffered two defeats in that period while scoring just one goal.

Vasco registered two wins in the group stage of the Sudamericana, with both wins registered at home.

Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle Prediction

Camisas Negras have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last five games. They have scored just two goals in these games while conceding 10 goals.

Matagigantes head into the match in great form and have won their last three games, scoring eight goals. Notably, they went winless in away games in the group stage of the Libertadores.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 1-2 Independiente del Valle

Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Independiente del Valle to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

