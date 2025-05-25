Vasco da Gama vs Melgar Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

Vasco da Gama will host Melgar at the Estadio Sao Januario on Tuesday in the final round of the 2025 CONMEBOL Sudamericana group-stage campaign. The home side have endured a rather disappointing continental campaign and find themselves third in Group G with five points from five matches.

Ad

They were beaten 1-0 by group winners Lanus in their last match, going a goal down early in the second half before a red card to Hugo Moura late in the day all but scuppered their chances of a comeback result on the road. Gigante da Colina sit two points behind their midweek opponents and must win on Tuesday if they are to secure a qualification playoff spot.

Melgar, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the competition but remain on course to advance from their group. They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory away at Puerto Cabello last time out with Kenji Cabrera scoring the game-winner from the spot in the second half.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit second in Group G and will advance to the qualification playoffs with just a point this week.

Vasco da Gama vs Melgar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last month, which ended 3-3.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

Melgar have the fourth-best offensive and defensive records in the Peruvian top flight this season with 22 goals scored and 14 conceded.

Camisas Negras have the worst defensive record in Group G with a goal concession tally of eight after five games.

Ad

Vasco da Gama vs Melgar Prediction

Vasco have lost five of their last seven matches and have won just two of their last 12. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight home games and will head into this one as clear favorites.

El Domino are undefeated in their last four matches and have lost just one of their last eight. They have been solid on the road of late, but could see defeat against a significantly better side this week.

Ad

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 2-1 Melgar

Vasco da Gama vs Melgar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vasco da Gama to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More