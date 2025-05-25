Vasco da Gama vs Melgar Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

Vasco da Gama will host Melgar at the Estadio Sao Januario on Tuesday in the final round of the 2025 CONMEBOL Sudamericana group-stage campaign. The home side have endured a rather disappointing continental campaign and find themselves third in Group G with five points from five matches.
They were beaten 1-0 by group winners Lanus in their last match, going a goal down early in the second half before a red card to Hugo Moura late in the day all but scuppered their chances of a comeback result on the road. Gigante da Colina sit two points behind their midweek opponents and must win on Tuesday if they are to secure a qualification playoff spot.
Melgar, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the competition but remain on course to advance from their group. They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory away at Puerto Cabello last time out with Kenji Cabrera scoring the game-winner from the spot in the second half.
The visitors sit second in Group G and will advance to the qualification playoffs with just a point this week.
Vasco da Gama vs Melgar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last month, which ended 3-3.
- The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.
- Melgar have the fourth-best offensive and defensive records in the Peruvian top flight this season with 22 goals scored and 14 conceded.
- Camisas Negras have the worst defensive record in Group G with a goal concession tally of eight after five games.
Vasco da Gama vs Melgar Prediction
Vasco have lost five of their last seven matches and have won just two of their last 12. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight home games and will head into this one as clear favorites.
El Domino are undefeated in their last four matches and have lost just one of their last eight. They have been solid on the road of late, but could see defeat against a significantly better side this week.
Prediction: Vasco da Gama 2-1 Melgar
Vasco da Gama vs Melgar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Vasco da Gama to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)