Vasco da Gama vs Operario Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2025

Vasco da Gama will host Operario at the Estadio Sao Januario on Tueday in the second leg of their 2025 Copa do Brasil third-round clash. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in recent games and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup.

They comfortably saw off União Rondonópolis and Nova Iguacu in the first two rounds of the cup, beating both teams 3-0. They then played out a 1-1 draw against Operario in their first-leg clash earlier in the month, with Nuno Moreira opening the scoring midway through the first half before their opponents drew level in the second.

Operario, meanwhile, locked horns with Humaita and Tombense in the first two rounds of the Copa do Brasil, beating the former on penalties and the latter 1-0.

Alvinegro Paranaense, who ply their trade in the second tier of Brazilian football, are in fine form at the moment but have a mountain to climb if they are to advance in the competition after failing to secure a first-leg advantage on home turf.

Vasco da Gama vs Operario Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Vasco and Operario. Both sides have won two games apiece, with their final matchup ending level.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Alvinegro Paranaense have scored 10 goals in the Brazilian second tier this season. Only Avai, Cuiaba and Athletico (11) have managed more.

Gigante da Colina have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Vasco da Gama vs Operario Prediction

Vasco's latest result ended a wretched nine-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.

Operario have won their last three games on the trot after going winless in their previous five. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 2-0 Operario

Vasco da Gama vs Operario Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vasco da Gama to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Vasco's last six home matches)

