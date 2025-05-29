Vasco da Gama vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Vasco da Gama will host Red Bull Bragantino at the Estadio Sao Januario on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a slow start to their league season and find themselves 15th in the league table, just one point above the drop zone after 10 games played.

They were beaten 2-1 by Fluminense in their last league outing and had looked set to be headed toward a point on the road before their opponents scored a stunning winner three minutes from normal time.

Red Bull Bragantino, meanwhile, have performed well in the Brasileirao Serie A so far this term and will fancy themselves early title contenders. They picked up a narrow 1-0 home win over Juventude in their last match, with Jhon Jhon scoring a brilliant free-kick late in the first half to secure maximum points for Fernando Seabra's men.

The visitors sit fourth in the league standings with 20 points from 10 matches. They are just two points behind Palmeiras in first place and could go top with maximum points on Saturday.

Vasco da Gama vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Vasco and Bragantino. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won just three times.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

Recent editions of this fixture have been closely contested, with both teams recording two wins and three draws in their last seven matchups.

Vasco have scored 11 goals in the Brasileirao Serie A this term, the second-highest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Vasco da Gama vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Gigante da Colina have won three of their last four games after going winless in their previous nine. They have won their last three games on home turf and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Massa Bruta are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Vasco da Gama 2-2 Red Bull Bragantino

Vasco da Gama vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matchups)

