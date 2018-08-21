Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vedanta Sesa Football Academy makes GOA proud

Press Release
NEWS
News
71   //    21 Aug 2018, 15:51 IST

Enter capti

Football development in Goa just became more exciting. Taking forward the Vedanta Group’s vision in equipping participants with skills in sports in technical and non-technical areas of development, and achieving the milestone of being the best football academy in India by 2019, Vedanta’SESA Football Academy is proud to announce the selection of four of its students; Aryan Salunke, Tukaram Gad, Harshit Upadhyay & Skyron Bernardfor the Sub Junior Nationals to be held in Rajasthan.

Expressing his gratitude and happiness, President, SESA Football Academy, Mr Annanya Agarwal said, “I’m extremely happy and feel like a proud parent to see 4 of our students from the Sanquelim academy getting selected for the Sub Junior Nationals. I wish them all the luck and hope to see them come with flying colors and make the academy as well as Goa proud’’.

About SESA Football Academy:

An initiative of SESA Community Development Foundation (SCDF), SESA Football Academy (SFA) was founded in 1999 for the holistic development of the local youths through football. The academy has created the conditions for discovering, creating and building talent for football. SFA does not restrict itself to football training but involves in a long term residential program which takes care of the formal education, skill development of the trainees during the four-year training period.

The academy has a strong focus on women empowerment through football. Since inception, SFA has trained more than 150 footballers and has made tremendous impact on the football fraternity in Goa as well as across India. The graduates from SFA are serving in the national teams, Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, I-League clubs of India and local clubs in Goa. 7 players have earned the national team cap and 8 players played the elite ISL last season. Presently 36 boys from Goa and 28 youngsters from across the country and Zambia are a part of the 2017 batch.

Press Release
NEWS
Vedanta's SESA football academy leads its vision to...
RELATED STORY
Vedanta Women’s Football League 2018 is back for better
RELATED STORY
FC Goa launch women's team
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Pratesh Shirodkar signs a one-year extension...
RELATED STORY
IFA Sheild 2018: Mohun Bagan tops Group 'B', Bengal...
RELATED STORY
U18 Youth League 2018: Kerala Blasters and TATA Football...
RELATED STORY
IFA Shield 2018, Semifinal: East Bengal vs Tata Football...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: ATK launch academy in Barasat in association...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Goa sign Spanish winger Miguel Palanca for...
RELATED STORY
Football talents from ten years ago – did they fulfil...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
FT CRY LIV
0 - 2
 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Europa League 2017-18
23 Aug TOR LUD 09:30 PM Torpedo Kutaisi vs Ludogorets
23 Aug SIG SEV 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Sevilla
23 Aug SHE QAR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Qarabağ
23 Aug SAR MAC 10:35 PM Sarpsborg 08 vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
23 Aug MAL MID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Midtjylland
23 Aug ATA KOB 11:30 PM Atalanta vs København
23 Aug BAS APO 11:30 PM Basel vs Apollon
23 Aug F-D CFR 11:30 PM F91 Dudelange vs CFR Cluj
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow TOW STA 12:15 AM Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us