Vedanta Sesa Football Academy makes GOA proud

Football development in Goa just became more exciting. Taking forward the Vedanta Group’s vision in equipping participants with skills in sports in technical and non-technical areas of development, and achieving the milestone of being the best football academy in India by 2019, Vedanta’s SESA Football Academy is proud to announce the selection of four of its students; Aryan Salunke, Tukaram Gad, Harshit Upadhyay & Skyron Bernardfor the Sub Junior Nationals to be held in Rajasthan.

Expressing his gratitude and happiness, President, SESA Football Academy, Mr Annanya Agarwal said, “I’m extremely happy and feel like a proud parent to see 4 of our students from the Sanquelim academy getting selected for the Sub Junior Nationals. I wish them all the luck and hope to see them come with flying colors and make the academy as well as Goa proud’’.

About SESA Football Academy:

An initiative of SESA Community Development Foundation (SCDF), SESA Football Academy (SFA) was founded in 1999 for the holistic development of the local youths through football. The academy has created the conditions for discovering, creating and building talent for football. SFA does not restrict itself to football training but involves in a long term residential program which takes care of the formal education, skill development of the trainees during the four-year training period.

The academy has a strong focus on women empowerment through football. Since inception, SFA has trained more than 150 footballers and has made tremendous impact on the football fraternity in Goa as well as across India. The graduates from SFA are serving in the national teams, Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, I-League clubs of India and local clubs in Goa. 7 players have earned the national team cap and 8 players played the elite ISL last season. Presently 36 boys from Goa and 28 youngsters from across the country and Zambia are a part of the 2017 batch.