Vedanta Women’s Football League 2018 is back for better

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 44 // 09 Aug 2018, 18:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With a commitment and passion to nurture skill development with the objective of empowering the girl child through sports, Vedanta Limited launched the ‘Vedanta Women’s Football League 2018’ in Panjim under the aegis of the Goa Football Association (GFA). The launch event kick started with the Anthem Performance of ‘Mukhar Chal Chedwa’ by Varun Carvalho and Irina Blansh.

Commenting on the launch of the season 2, Elvis Gomes, President, Goa Football Association, said, “We are extremely excited to be launching the second edition of the women’s football league. Our aim is to make professional football more accessible to the women. After season one, I can proudly say that Goa has been witnessing resurgence in women’s football.”

“This year, the winners will have an opportunity to compete at the highest level as they will be qualifying India Women’s League to play against the very best in the country,” he added.

Annanya Agarwal, President, Sesa Football Academy said, “It is very heartening to see such a tremendous response for the women’s league. The enthusiasm seen at the ground level for this initiative is very evident and if the current trend continues these women will surely excel at the national and international level.’’

‘’The league has revolutionized women’s football in Goa and the creation of the league is historic. The potential that the league has to unearth talent, while providing a platform to women to showcase their talent is huge,“ he added.

This year the organizers have added three new teams to the league and will see 8 teams battle for the coveted women’s league title. A total of 160 + women footballers will be participating in this year’s league. The 8 teams participating in the league this year are Albert Developers Sports Club, Ambelim Sports Club (New), Churchill Brothers Football Club (New), Cuncolim Union, FC Goa (New), Goa Velha Sports Club, Panjim Footballers and Sporting Clube de Goa.

Speaking at the launch event, Honourable Speaker, Goa Legislative Assembly, Mr. Pramod Sawant said, “We have a very passionate set of people associated with the women’s football league which is backed by Vedanta Ltd and that is what is needed to inspire women to take up football as a professional sport.

I would like to congratulate the Goa Football Association and Vedanta Ltd for giving young women footballers a platform to showcase their talent. I’m sure with their guidance and support these girls will shine at the national level as well.’’

The top scorer from the 1st edition, 16 years old Karishma Shirvoikar was felicitated by the Chief Guest for earning her first cap for the country’s U17 team that recently played in South Africa. Excited for the league, the budding star player said “We want to thank Vedanta and Goa Football Association for giving us this platform to showcase our talent. We are very excited and hope to have some great matches ahead. I would never had realized my dream of wearing the national team jersey if we did not have this league.’’

Also, present at this momentous occasion were Mrs. Julian Gurjao, Goan Woman Football legend and Sauvick Mazumdar, Dy. CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore.