Velez Sarsfield vs Cordoba Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Velez Sarsfield will square off against Cordoba at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito in the Supercopa Argentina final on Saturday. Both teams will play for the first time this month.

Sarsfield are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. They extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-0 home triumph over Lanus in the Argentine Primera División Clausura phase last week. Braian Romero gave them the lead in the 22nd minute, while Tomás Galván and Maher Carrizo scored after the break.

El Ferroviario made it two wins in a row last week, with a 2-0 home triumph over Estudiantes in the Primera Division. Fernando Muslera's own goal helped them take the lead in the fifth minute, while Matías Mijail Perelló doubled their lead in the 10th minute.

Velez Sarsfield vs Cordoba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 11 times in all competitions. Sarsfield have the upper hand in these meetings, recording six wins. El Ferroviario have three wins and two games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Copa Argentina final in December, and El Ferroviario recorded a 1-0 triumph, which was their first win in this fixture after three consecutive defeats.

The last two meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

El Fortín are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Velez have suffered just one loss across all competitions this season. Notably, they have kept seven clean sheets in 10 games since July.

El Ferroviario have also suffered just one defeat across all competitions this season while keeping six clean sheets in 11 games.

Velez Sarsfield vs Cordoba Prediction

El Fortín head into the match on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring nine goals while keeping three clean sheets. They have won five of their last seven games in this fixture, and they have scored at least two goals in these wins.

El Ferroviario have won their last two games while keeping clean sheets. They lifted the Copa Argentina in December, defeating Velez, which was their first major title in history, and they will look to continue that form here.

Both teams have enjoyed a great run of form, and this match should be closely contested. Considering Velez's better recent goalscoring record, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Velez Sarsfield 2-1 Cordoba

Velez Sarsfield vs Cordoba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Velez Sarsfield to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

