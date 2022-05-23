Velez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores campaign continues this week and will see Velez Sarsfield host Estudiantes at the Jose Amalfitani on Tuesday night in their final group stage game.

Velez Sarsfield began their continental run rather poorly, going winless in their first four games. However, they picked up their first Copa Libertadores win of the campaign last time out as they earned a 3-2 comeback win over Nacional, with Maximo Perrone scoring a dramatic late winner with his first-ever goal for the club.

Velez Sarsfield sit third in the table with just five points from five games. They now need a win on Tuesday while hoping Red Bull Bragantino drop points to advance to the last 16.

Estudiantes, on the other hand, have enjoyed a brilliant campaign as they are unbeaten in the competition so far. They beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 in their last game via an acrobatic finish from Gustavo del Prete 13 minutes from time.

The Argentine side sit atop Group C with 13 points from an obtainable 15. They will now be looking to continue their strong run in the tournament as they gear up for the knockout stages.

Velez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Velez Sarsfield and Estudiantes. The hosts have won 14 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

Velez Sarsfield Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-W-W-D-W

Estudiantes Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-D-L-D-L

Velez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes Team News

Velez Sarsfield

The home side will be without the services of Agustín Mulet, Joaquín García, Leonardo Jara and Lautaro Giannetti as all four men are injured.

Injured: Agustín Mulet, Joaquín García, Leonardo Jara, Lautaro Giannetti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Estudiantes

Ezequiel Munoz remains out with an injury and will not play on Tuesday. Leandro Diaz and Leonardo Godoy have both been suspended from the game after picking up their third yellow cards last time out.

Injured: Ezequiel Munoz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leandro Diaz, Leonardo Godoy

Velez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes Predicted XI

Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lucas Hoyos (GK); Francisco Ortega, Valentin Gomez, Matias de los Santos, Tomas Guidara; Maximo Perrone, Nicolas Garayalde; Luca Orellano, Joel Sonora, Lucas Janson; Lucas Pratto

Estudiantes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emanuel Tomás Beltrán Bardas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Emanuel Mas; Matias Pellegrini, Jorge Rodriguez, Fernando Zuqui, Manuel Castro; Mauro Boselli, Gustavo del Prete

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Velez Sarsfield vs Estudiantes Prediction

Velez Sarsfield are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, winning three of those outings. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Estudiantes remain undefeated in the Copa Libertadores this season and have conceded just one goal. They shook off a run of back-to-back defeats to return to winning ways last time out and should win here.

Prediction: Velez Sarsfield 0-1 Estudiantes

Edited by Peter P