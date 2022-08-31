Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Velez Sarsfield will entertain Flamengo at the Estadio José Amalfitani in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-final on Wednesday.

The hosts defeated Talleres Cordoba in the previous round, recording a 4-2 win on aggregate over their Argentine rivals. Flamengo, on the other hand, came out on top with a 3-0 win on aggregate over Corinthians.

Velez's success in the Libertadores is in stark contrast to that of their performances in the Argentine Primeira Division. They have just one win to their name in the league and played out a 1-1 against Independiente last time around.

Flamengo are undefeated across all competitions since July and are in second place in the Brazilian Serie A. They recorded a 1-0 win over Botafogo in a league fixture on Sunday.

Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

The two teams have met six times across all competitions. The hosts have one win to their name while Flamengo have picked up three wins. Two games have ended in draws.

They met twice in the group stage of the Libertadores last season, with a game ending in a goalless draw and Flamengo securing a 3-2 win at Wednesday's venue.

Velez Sarsfield form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-W

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo Team News

Velez Sarsfield

Máximo Perrone is ruled out of the first leg with an illness, while Leonardo Burián and Diego Godín are sidelined with their respective injuries. There are no suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: Máximo Perrone, Leonardo Burián, Diego Godín

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Flamengo

Marinho remains sidelined with an injury and has not been included in the squad for the game. David Luiz has mild hepatitis and will undergo a late fitness test.

Injured: Marinho

Doubtful: David Luiz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo Predicted XIs

Velez Sarsfield (4-3-3): Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías De los Santos, Valentín Gómez, Francisco Ortega; Nicolás Garayalde, Santiago Cáseres, Lucas Orellano; Walter Bou, Lucas Janson, Lucas Pratto

Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Santos; Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, Arturo Vidal; Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Pedro; Gabriel Barbosa

Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo Prediction

The home team have surprised everyone with their form in the continental competition despite struggles in the league. Flamengo have hit top gear and have not lost a game in roughly 50 days.

The Brazilian side have dominated proceedings against the home team and should be able to secure a win here.

Prediction: Velez Sarsfield 1-2 Flamengo

