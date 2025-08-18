Velez Sarsfield vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2025

The stakes will be high when Velez Sarsfield play host to Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. With last week’s reverse leg ending all square, a spot in the quarter-finals remains very much up for grabs, and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani.
Velez Sarsfield picked up a morale-boosting result at the weekend when they held their own to secure a 2-1 victory over Independiente in the Argentine Liga Profesional.
Guillermo Schelotto’s side had failed to win their previous four games across all competitions, losing once and claiming three draws, including a goalless draw with Fortaleza in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 clash in Brazil.
Velez now return to action in the Libertadores, where they will be looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2022, where they suffered a semi-final exit at the hands of Brazilian side Flamengo.
On the other hand, Fortaleza failed to find their feet last time out when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Fluminense in their Brasileiro Serie A clash at the Maracana.
Renato Paiva’s men have gone five straight games without a win across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since a 3-1 loss against Red Bull Bragantino on July 26.
While Fortaleza will be looking to find their feet and continue their quest for continental glory, results on the road offer little optimism as they have failed to win an away game since February.
Velez Sarsfield vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Velez and Fortaleza claiming one win each from their previous four meetings.
- Velez have lost just one of their most recent eight matches in all competitions while claiming three wins and four draws since the third week of May.
- Fortaleza are without a win in their last 17 away matches, losing nine and picking up eight draws since February’s 2-0 victory at Sport Recife in the Copa do Nordeste.
- Velez are unbeaten in their last six home games across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since April’s 1-0 defeat against Sarmiento.
Velez Sarsfield vs Fortaleza Prediction
With a place in the quarter-finals on the line, we expect Velez and Fortaleza to go all out at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani, following last week’s stalemate.
However, Fortaleza’s form on the road has been nothing to write home about this year and we fancy Schelotto’s men to come away with the desired result.
Prediction: Velez Sarsfield 1-0 Fortaleza
Velez Sarsfield vs Fortaleza Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Velez to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Velez’s last five matches)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in the hosts’ last seven outings)