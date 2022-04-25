Velez Sarsfield vs Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Velez Sarsfield entertain Nacional at the Estadio José Amalfitani in their upcoming Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Tuesday.

Both teams are without a win in the two fixtures in the competition so far, with a draw and a loss in those games. The hosts are in fourth place in Group C, having conceded six goals while the visitors are in third place with a goal difference of -2, and are yet to open their goalscoring account.

Velez were in action against Brazilian side RB Bragantino in their previous outing and played out a 2-2 draw. They have a loss and two draws in their three league fixtures since.

Nacional played out a goalless draw against Estudiantes last time around and in two league games since, have a win and a draw to their name.

CONMEBOL Libertadores @Libertadores ¡La edad de los clubes que disputan la Fase de Grupos de la CONMEBOL



🟡 años desde su fundación



#GloriaEterna ¡La edad de los clubes que disputan la Fase de Grupos de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores @OficialCAP es el más antiguo: tieneaños desde su fundación 🏆 ¡La edad de los clubes que disputan la Fase de Grupos de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores! 👀🟡⚫️ @OficialCAP es el más antiguo: tiene 1⃣3⃣0⃣ años desde su fundación 🇺🇾🔝#GloriaEterna https://t.co/KVQeE0yogj

Velez Sarsfield vs Nacional Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns four times in official competitions and the visiting side are unbeaten in these meetings against their Argentine rivals. Nacional have two wins to their name while two games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage fixture of the 2007 edition of the Libertadores at the Estadio Gran Parque Central, a game which ended in a 2-0 win for the then-hosts.

Velez Sarsfield form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-D

Nacional form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Velez Sarsfield vs Nacional Team News

Velez Sarsfield

Lautaro Giannetti is a long-term absentee, having suffered a ruptured ligament earlier this month. Leonardo Jara became another reported absentee for the home side following a muscle injury in El Fortín's previous league outing.

Injuries: Lautaro Giannetti, Leonardo Jara.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nacional

Santiago Ramírez and Matías Zunino are the two confirmed absentees for Tricolores with injuries. Juan Izquierdo and Renzo Sánchez's involvement in the game remains doubtful as they have not made an appearance for the club in competitive games this month.

Injured: Santiago Ramírez, Matías Zunino

Doubtful: Juan Izquierdo, Renzo Sánchez

Suspended: None

Velez Sarsfield vs Nacional Predicted XIs

Velez Sarsfield (4-3-3): Lucas Hoyos (GK); Francisco Ortega, Valentin Gomez, Matias de los Santos, Tomas Guidara; Santiago Caseres, Franco Martín Díaz, Luca Orellano; Julian Fernandez, Agustin Bouzat, Sebastián Sosa.

Nacional (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rochet (GK); Jose Luis Rodriguez, Nicolas Marichal, Léo Coelho, Camilo Cándido; Felipe Carballo, Diego Rodriguez; Alfonso Trezza, Manuel Monzeglio, Alex Castro; Emmanuel Gigliotti

Velez Sarsfield vs Nacional Prediction

The hosts have struggled to obtain positive results in their recent outings. They have just one win in their last six games across all competitions. They also boast a poor record against the visiting side but have not suffered a defeat at home in this fixture.

Nacional are the only team in the competition yet to open their goalscoring account and that might be their undoing here. We expect the two sides to play out a low-scoring draw in this group stage fixture.

Prediction: Velez Sarsfield 1-1 Nacional

Edited by Peter P