Velez Sarsfield vs Olimpia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2025

Velez and Olivia return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they lock horns at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani on Thursday. The Paraguayan outfit have stumbled into the new campaign and will be looking to secure their first win in Group H.

Velez were denied consecutive wins for the first time since the turn of the year as they suffered a 4-1 loss against River Plate in the Argentina Liga Profesional on Monday.

Guillermo Schelotto’s men now turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they were dealt a 2-1 loss by San Antonio on April 23, having secured back-to-back victories over Penarol and Olimpia in their opening two matches.

With six points from the first nine available, Velez are currently second in the Group H standings, level on points with San Antonio and one point behind first-placed Penarol.

Over in Paraguay, Olimpia continued to climb the Division de Honor standings as they secured a 2-1 victory over Cerro Porteno last time out.

Fabian Bustos’ men have now gone five consecutive league games without defeat, claiming three wins and two draws, a run which has seen them surge into third place in the table.

However, Olimpia have struggled to impose themselves in the Copa Libertadores, where they sit rock-bottom in Group H, having picked up just one point from their three games so far.

Velez vs Olimpia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Velez and Olimpia, with the Argentine side securing an emphatic 4-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Olimpia are unbeaten in their last six matches, picking up three wins and three draws since a 4-0 loss against Velez when both sides met on April 9.

Velez have won four of their 10 home matches across all competitions this year while losing five and claiming one draw so far.

Olimpia are unbeaten in their most recent three away matches, picking up two wins and one draw, having failed to win the previous five games on the road preceding this run.

Velez vs Olimpia Prediction

Velez can take pride in their start to the 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign as they could move top of Group H on Thursday. Schelotto’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper and we are backing them to come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Velez 3-1 Olimpia

Velez vs Olimpia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Velez to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in nine of Olimpia’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last six outings)

