Velez Sarsfield vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2025

Velez Sarsfield will host Racing Club at the Jose Amalfitani on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign. Both sides will be looking to put up a good performance and take charge of the tie from the onset.
Velez finished top of a group with Penarol, San Antonio and Olimpia before picking up a 2-0 aggregate win over Brazilian side Fortaleza in the round of 16 last month after a two-year absence from the Copa Libertadores. The Fort, who are unbeaten across their last seven competitive games, made it as far as the semifinals in 2022 and will be hoping to at least match that achievement this season.
Racing, on the other hand, have struggled to pick up results in recent weeks with only two wins from their last seven games and are currently second-to-last place in Group A of the Argentine top flight. The current Copa Sudamericana title holders will, however, remain hopeful to pick up where they left off in continental football after getting a 4-1 aggregate win over Uruguayan outfit Penarol in the last round.
Velez Sarsfield vs Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have met on 176 previous occasions going into this midweek's clash. Velez Sarsfield have won 52 of those games, 62 have ended in draws while Racing have won the remaining 62.
- The hosts have only won two of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have only scored seven goals across those games.
- The visitors have scored 15 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- Velez last won the Copa Libertadores in 1994 while Racing last won it in 1967.
- Racing have the second-best offensive record in this season's Copa Libertadores having scored 17 goals across eight games.
Velez Sarsfield vs Racing Club Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into the weekend but El Fortín will rely on their home advantage and much better recent form to get a win.
La Academia will be be satisfied to get a draw away from home and leave the tie to be determined in front their of their home fans.
Prediction: Velez Sarsfield 1-1 Racing Club
Velez Sarsfield vs Racing Club Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five games produced less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last four games)