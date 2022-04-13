Velez Sarsfield vs RB Bragantino prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Velez Sarsfield will entertain RB Bragantino at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Veles fell to a 4-1 loss to fellow Argentine side Estudiantes in their campaign opener but displayed resolve to hold Boca Juniors to a goalless draw in the league on Sunday.

Bragantino, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 win in their first group game of the season against Nacional. They played out a 2-2 draw against Juventude in their Brazilian Serie A opener on Monday and will look to return to winning ways here.

CONMEBOL Libertadores @Libertadores ¡Así están las posiciones en los grupos de la CONMEBOL



Este martes comenzará a jugarse la Fecha 2.



#GloriaEterna ¡Así están las posiciones en losgrupos de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores Este martes comenzará a jugarse la Fecha 2. 📊 ¡Así están las posiciones en los 8⃣ grupos de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores! 🏆🔜 Este martes comenzará a jugarse la Fecha 2.#GloriaEterna https://t.co/f4cv8eUrPb

Velez Sarsfield vs RB Bragantino Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Velez Sarsfield form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D.

RB Bragantino form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D.

Velez Sarsfield vs RB Bragantino Team News

Velez Sarsfield

Captain Lautaro Giannetti has been ruled out for at least a couple of months with a serious ligament injury and is the only injury concern for El Fortin at the moment. A 50-man strong squad was named ahead of the competition, from which manager Julio Vaccari will select the final squad ahead of every game.

Vélez Sarsfield @Velez El Fortín continúa con su preparación de cara al partido por CONMEBOL



Empieza a tomar forma el once inicial.



🏽‍ velez.com.ar/entrenamiento/…







Villa Olímpica. El Fortín continúa con su preparación de cara al partido por CONMEBOL @Libertadores Empieza a tomar forma el once inicial.🏽‍Villa Olímpica. ⚽ El Fortín continúa con su preparación de cara al partido por CONMEBOL @Libertadores.✅ Empieza a tomar forma el once inicial.👩🏽‍💻 velez.com.ar/entrenamiento/…⚪🔵⚪🌳 Villa Olímpica. https://t.co/EAoxflr8Zt

Injuries: Lautaro Giannetti.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

RB Bragantino

Artur remains out with a thigh injury, but there are no fresh injury concerns for Bragantino at the moment. An initial 50-man squad was named by the club for the competition, which is subject to change throughout the season.

Injuries: Artur.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Velez Sarsfield vs RB Bragantino Predicted XIs

Velez Sarsfield (4-3-3): Lucas Hoyos (GK); Francisco Ortega, Valentin Gomez, Matias de los Santos, Tomas Guidara; Santiago Caseres, Nicolas Garayalde, Maximo Perrone; Julian Fernandez, Agustin Bouzat, Lucas Pratto.

RB Bragantino (4-3-3): Maycon Cleiton (GK); Aderlan, Leonardo Realpe, Leo Ortiz, Luan Candido; Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Lucas Evangelista; Bruno Tubarao, Helinho, Ytalo

Velez Sarsfield vs RB Bragantino Prediction

Velez have struggled to get things going this season, and in nine games, they have scored just six goals. It should be noted, though, that they have conceded six times too.

The Brazilian side have been a bit inconsistent this year and might come up short in their trip to Buenos Aires. The two teams could play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Velez Sarsfield 1-1 RB Bragantino.

Edited by Bhargav