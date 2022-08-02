Velez Sarsfield vs Talleres prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

In an all-Argentine affair, Velez Sarsfield and Talleres will lock horns in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani on Wednesday.

The hosts are on a run of seven outings without a win and will look to end this dry spell.

Velez were involved in a share of the spoils for the fourth straight game on Saturday, playing out a 1-1 draw with Godoy Cruz in the Argentine Primera Division. They have now failed to taste victory in seven games across competitions, claiming five draws and two losses.

Velez have now turned their sights to the Copa Libertadores, where they saw off fellow Argentine rivals River Plate in the last 16, courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate win.

Meanwhile, Talleres failed to make it two wins from two in the Primera Division as they were held to a 1-1 draw by San Lorenzo. They have now picked up nine points from ten games to sit 24th in the league standings, level on points with Velez.

Talleres will take their first step towards securing a place in the last four of this year's Copa Libertadores, where they are on a run of three wins and three draws from their last six games.

Velez Sarsfield vs Talleres Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with Velez and Talleres claiming five wins from their previous 16 meetings. The spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Velez Sarsfield Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-L.

Talleres Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W.

Velez Sarsfield vs Talleres Team News

Velez Sarsfield

The hosts will be without Nazareno Bazan Vera and Lautaro Gianetti, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Nazareno Bazan Vera, Lautaro Gianetti.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Talleres

Talleres will take to the pitch without Michael Santos, who has been sidelined through a muscle injury.

Injured: Michael Santos.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Velez Sarsfield vs Talleres Predicted XIs

Velez Sarsfield (4-4-2): Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de los Santos, Diego Gomez, Francisco Ortega; Luca Orellano, Santiago Caseres, Maximo Perrone, Lucas Janson; Lucas Pratto, Walter Bou.

Talleres (4-4-2): Guido Herrera; Gaston Benavídez, Matías Catalan, Rafael Perez, Enzo Díaz; Francisco Pizzini, Diego Ortegoza, Rodrigo Villagra, Alan Franco; Matías Esquivel, Federico Girotti.

Velez Sarsfield vs Talleres Prediction

Wednesday’s game sees two domestic rivals who are familiar with each other go head-to-head, making for a thrilling watch. Talleres head into the game as the more in-form team, so they could come away with a vital first leg win, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Velez Sarsfield 1-2 Talleres.

