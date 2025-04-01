Velez vs Penarol Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Velez will welcome Penarol at Estadio José Amalfitani in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Both sides are seeking a return to winning ways after respectively losing their previous games.

Velez vs Penarol Preview

Velez are one of the six representatives of Argentina in this edition. They earned their qualification after clinching the 2024 Argentine Primera División – their 11th title. The hosts are making their 18th appearance in the Copa Libertadores and have won it once in 1994. They last competed in the competition in 2022.

El Fortín are struggling to get their campaign in the 2025 Argentine Primera División off the ground, which has put their title defense on shaky footing. They have won twice out of 11 matches, drawing twice and losing seven times. They sit 13th with eight points in Zone B ahead of matchday 12.

Penarol are among the oldest participants of this competition, with 50 appearances so far. They have won the Copa Libertadores five times, only behind Argentine sides Independiente (seven) and Boca Juniors (six). However, their last success dates back to 1987. Last year, they reached the semi-finals but lost to Botafogo (6-3).

La Academia qualified for the 2025 Copa Libertadores as winners of the 2024 Uruguayan Primera División – the country’s top flight. Penarol are facing a challenging start to the new domestic season, with just two wins so far out of nine fixtures. They sit 11th on nine points – 12 points behind the top spot with five matches to spare.

Velez vs Penarol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Velez have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Penarol.

Velez have won twice and drawn once in their three home matches against Penarol.

Velez have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Penarol have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Velez have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Penarol have won once and lost four times. Form Guide: Velez: L-W-W-L-W, Penarol – L-W-L-L-L.

Velez vs Penarol Prediction

Velez are expected to make the most of their home advantage to claim a comfortable lead ahead of a tricky second leg.

Penarol are rich in experience when it comes to this competition but they are currently not in great shape. However, we expect them to fight.

Velez are expected to prevail based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Velez 3-1 Penarol

Velez vs Penarol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Velez to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Velez to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Penarol to score - Yes

