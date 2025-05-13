Velez vs San Antonio BB Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025 

Velez Sarsfield and San Antonio BB will square off in a Copa Libertadores group stage clash on Wednesday (May 14th). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Amalfitani.
The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw at the same venue against Club Olimpia in the Libertadores last week. They went ahead through Maher Carrizo's 33rd-minute strike and were seemingly destined for all three points until 88th-minute substitute Hugo Fernandez equalized in injury time.
Bulo Bulo, meanwhile, played out an entertaining nine-goal thriller away to The Strongest in the Bolivian Primera Division in their last game. They were 4-0 down at halftime, with Enrique Triverio, Juan Godoy, Alvaro Quiroga and Jaime Arrascaita scoring a goal each before the break. Johan Garcia made it five seven minutes into the second half but Luis Barbosa's brace either side of an own goal made the result more respectable.
They will now shift their focus to the continental competition where their last game saw them fall to a 3-0 defeat at home to Penarol.
The loss saw them drop below their visitors to third spot in Group H with six points to their name from four games. Velez lead the way at the summit on seven points.
Velez vs San Antonio BB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- San Antonio Bulo Bulo claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in April 2025.
- Six of Bulo Bulo's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Ten of Velez' last 11 home games have produced less than three goals.
- BB are winless in eight away games (six losses).
- Velez' last five home games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Velez vs San Antonio BB Prediction
Velez Sarsfield hold the aces in the race for qualification for the knockout rounds in this group. They have a one-point advantage over their visitors and the margin for error is slim with just two games left.
San Antonio BB have not kept a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions, conceding at least two goals in each of the last four. This defensive porosity is in sharp contrast to their hosts who are more compact.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Velez 2-1 San Antonio BB
Velez vs San Antonio BB Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Velez to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals