Velez vs San Antonio BB Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025 

Velez Sarsfield and San Antonio BB will square off in a Copa Libertadores group stage clash on Wednesday (May 14th). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Amalfitani.

Ad

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw at the same venue against Club Olimpia in the Libertadores last week. They went ahead through Maher Carrizo's 33rd-minute strike and were seemingly destined for all three points until 88th-minute substitute Hugo Fernandez equalized in injury time.

Bulo Bulo, meanwhile, played out an entertaining nine-goal thriller away to The Strongest in the Bolivian Primera Division in their last game. They were 4-0 down at halftime, with Enrique Triverio, Juan Godoy, Alvaro Quiroga and Jaime Arrascaita scoring a goal each before the break. Johan Garcia made it five seven minutes into the second half but Luis Barbosa's brace either side of an own goal made the result more respectable.

Ad

Trending

They will now shift their focus to the continental competition where their last game saw them fall to a 3-0 defeat at home to Penarol.

The loss saw them drop below their visitors to third spot in Group H with six points to their name from four games. Velez lead the way at the summit on seven points.

Velez vs San Antonio BB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Antonio Bulo Bulo claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in April 2025.

Six of Bulo Bulo's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Ten of Velez' last 11 home games have produced less than three goals.

BB are winless in eight away games (six losses).

Velez' last five home games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Velez vs San Antonio BB Prediction

Velez Sarsfield hold the aces in the race for qualification for the knockout rounds in this group. They have a one-point advantage over their visitors and the margin for error is slim with just two games left.

San Antonio BB have not kept a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions, conceding at least two goals in each of the last four. This defensive porosity is in sharp contrast to their hosts who are more compact.

Ad

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Velez 2-1 San Antonio BB

Velez vs San Antonio BB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Velez to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More