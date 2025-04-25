Venezia vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Venezia host AC Milan at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Sunday in Serie A. The hosts drew 2-2 against fellow relegation battlers Empoli last time out following Gianluca Busio's go-ahead strike in the 85th minute before conceding two minutes later.Venezia are 18th in the points table with 25 points from 33 games.
Milan, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Atalanta in their last league outing but returned to winning ways, beating Serie A leaders Inter Milan 3-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Coppa Italia final for the first time since 2018. The Rossoneri are ninth in Serie A with 51 points.
Venezia vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 31 meetings between the two clubs. Venezia trail 20-4.
- Milan have won their last four games in the fixture by a 13-1 aggregate scoreline.
- Venezia have scored 27 Serie A goals this season. Only three teams have managed fewer, including the bottom two .
- Seven of the Rossoneri's 10 league defeats this season have come on the road.
Venezia vs AC Milan Prediction
Venezia have won one of their last eight league games, losing one. They have won one of their last eight home games.
Milan, meanwhile, will be buoyed by their midweek performance in the derby last time out and look to build on that this weekend. They have had the upper hand in the fixture historically and should emerge victorious.
Prediction: Venezia 0-2 AC Milan
Venezia vs AC Milan Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Milan
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups.)