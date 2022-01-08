Venezia vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan are back in action with another crucial Serie A encounter this weekend as they take on Venezia on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Venezia are in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat against Lazio in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have conceded ground to Inter Milan in recent weeks. The Rossoneri eased past AS Roma by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Venezia vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Venezia and have won three out of five matches played between the two teams. Venezia have managed one victory against AC Milan and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for AC Milan. Venezia were outplayed on the day and will need to take it up a notch on Sunday.

Venezia form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-L-L

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-D-W

Venezia vs AC Milan Team News

Venezia have a depleted squad

Venezia

Mattia Caldara and Tanner Tessman are serving suspensions at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Tyronne Ebuehi is on international duty and will also be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Dor Peretz

Suspended: Mattia Caldara, Tanner Tessman

Unavailable: Tyronne Ebuehi

AC Milan need to win this game

AC Milan

Simon Kjaer and Pietro Pellegri are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismael Bennacer, and Franck Kessie are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Simon Kjaer, Pietro Pellegri, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Ciprian Tatarusanu

Venezia vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luca Lezzerini; Ridgeciano Haps, Pietro Ceccaroni, Michael Svoboda, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Ethan Ampadu, Michael Cuisance, Gianluca Busio; David Okereke, Mattia Aramu, Thomas Henry

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Matteo Gabbia, Pierre Kalulu, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Venezia vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have suffered a discernible slump in recent weeks and will need to work hard to give Inter Milan a run for their money this season. The Rossoneri were impressive against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma this week and will want to tap into their early-season form this weekend.

Venezia have been inspirational over the past year but have their work cut out for them against a bonafide Serie A giant. AC Milan have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Venezia 0-3 AC Milan

