Venezia vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia are set to play Atalanta at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Saturday in the Serie A.

Venezia come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in the league. A first-half goal from Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira sealed the deal for Fiorentina.

Atalanta, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Igor Tudor's Hellas Verona in Serie A. A goal from centre-back Federico Ceccherini and an own goal from Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners secured the win for Hellas Verona. Young centre-back Giorgio Scalvini scored the consolation goal for Atalanta.

Venezia vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold the clear advantage, having won both games.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Coppa Italia, with Atalanta beating Venezia 2-0. Goals from Colombian striker Luis Muriel and Danish full-back Joakim Maehle ensured victory for Atalanta.

Venezia form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-L-L

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-W-D

Venezia vs Atalanta Team News

Venezia

Venezia will be without Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Nigerian right-back Tyronne Ebuehi, midfielder Antonio Junior Vacca and goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini. There are doubts over the availability of French midfielder Michael Cuisance. Suriname international Ridgeciano Haps and midfielder Sofian Kiyine are both suspended.

Injured: Antonio Junior Vacca, Tyronne Ebuehi, Luca Lezzerini, Sergio Romero

Doubtful: Michael Cuisance

Suspended: Sofian Kiyine, Ridgeciano Haps

Atalanta

Meanwhile, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, while there are doubts over the availability of Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler, centre-back Rafael Toloi, left-back Giuseppe Pezzella and Danish full-back Joakim Maehle.

Injured: Ruslan Malinovskyi

Doubtful: Remo Freuler, Giuseppe Pezzella, Joakim Maehle, Rafael Toloi

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niki Maenpaa, Ales Mateju, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Maximilian Ullmann, Domen Crnigoj, Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, Dennis Johnsen, Thomas Henry, Jean-Pierre Nsame

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Giorgio Scalvini, Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Davide Zappacosta, Aleksei Miranchuk, Matteo Pessina, Duvan Zapata

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Venezia vs Atalanta Prediction

Venezia are 18th in Serie A, six points behind 17th-placed Cagliari, who have played a game more. They are not in good form, and desperately need to get some points.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, and have lost their last three league games. They have not been at their very best this season.

Atalanta should win.

Prediction: Venezia 0-3 Atalanta

Edited by Abhinav Anand