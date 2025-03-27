Venezia vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Venezia invite Bologna to Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Serie A on Saturday. The visitors are fourth in the league table and trail leaders Inter Milan by 11 points, while Venezia have won three of 29 games and are 19th with 20 points.

Venezia are winless in 12 league games, playing four consecutive draws. They kept their third clean sheet in four games in a goalless draw with Napoli before the international break.

Bologna, meanwhile, extended their league winning streak to four games with a statement 5-0 home win over Lazio. Jens Odgaard scored in the first half, while Riccardo Orsolini, Dan Ndoye, Santiago Castro and Giovanni Fabbian netted after the break. Defender Juan Miranda provided two assists.

Venezia vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 41 times across competitions, with Bologna leading 15-12.

Venezia secured a double when the two teams last met in the 2021-22 Serie A campaign. Bologna registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Both teams have drawn 11 times in 29 league games this season.

Venezia haven't scored in four of their last five home games.

Bologna have lost one of 15 games across competitions in 2025, with that loss coming away from home against Verona.

Only 16th-placed Lecce (21) have scored fewer goals than Venezia (23) in Serie A this season.

Venezia vs Bologna Prediction

Venezia have won one of their last 19 league games. They are winless in six Serie A home games, losing two, and haven't scored in four games. Nicolussi Caviglia is suspended, while Filip Stanković, Michael Svoboda, Richie Sagrado and Marin Sverko will miss out due to injuries.

Bologna, meanwhile, have won five of their last six league games, scoring 14 goals. They have lost just one of their last eight away league meetings against Venezia, keeping four clean sheets.

Charalampos Lykogiannis is nursing an ankle injury and is likely to miss out, alongside Lorenzo De Silvestri, who has flu. Santiago Castro is suspended and returned from international duty with an injury.

Considering the current form of both teams and their goalscoring records, expect Bologna to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Venezia 0-2 Bologna

Venezia vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

