Venezia vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia are set to play Bologna at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Sunday in Serie A.

Venezia come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Davide Nicola's Salernitana in the league. Goals from striker Federico Bonazzoli and Italy international Simone Verdi secured the win for Salernitana. French striker Thomas Henry scored the consolation goal for Venezia, who had Welsh midfielder Ethan Ampadu sent off late in the second-half.

Bologna, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Jose Mourinho's Roma in their most recent game. Bologna boasted more possession but Roma had more shots on target.

Venezia vs Bologna Head-to-Head

The two clubs have played each other once before. It was last year in Serie A, with Venezia beating Bologna 1-0.

A second-half goal from Nigerian attacker David Okereke sealed the deal for Venezia.

Venezia form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-L-L

Bologna form guide in Serie A: D-W-D-D-W

Venezia vs Bologna Team News

Venezia

Venezia caretaker manager Andrea Soncin will be unable to call upon the services of former Manchester United goalkeeper and Argentina international Sergio Romero, experienced centre-back Marco Modolo and goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini. There are doubts over the availability of Icelandic midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson. Welsh midfielder Ethan Ampadu is suspended.

Injured: Sergio Romero, Luca Lezzerini, Marco Modolo

Doubtful: Arnor Sigurdsson

Suspended: Ethan Ampadu

Bologna

Meanwhile, Bologna will be without Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks and Nigerian midfielder Kingsley Michael. Other than that there are no known issues.

Injured: Kingsley Michael, Mitchell Dijks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Bologna Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Niki Maenpaa, Michael Svoboda, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Dennis Johnsen, Michael Cuisance, Gianluca Busio, Maximilian Ullmann, Mattia Aramu, David Okereke, Thomas Henry

Bologna Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski, Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Jerdy Schouten, Roberto Soriano, Nicolas Dominguez, Aaron Hickey, Marko Arnautovic, Riccardo Orsolini

Venezia vs Bologna Prediction

Venezia are bottom of the league table, seven points behind 17th-placed Salernitana. Serie B beckons Venezia, who now look certain to play in Italy's second flight next season.

Bologna, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They boast an interesting squad, with the likes of Aaron Hickey and Arthur Theate linked with a move to top European clubs. Marko Arnautovic has proved to be a shrewd acquisition by the club.

Bologna should triumph here.

Prediction: Venezia 0-1 Bologna

