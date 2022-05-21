Venezia vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia host Cagliari at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Serie A on Sunday, with the visitors needing a win to have a chance of avoiding relegation.
Venezia are at the bottom of the league and have already been relegated to Serie B. Andrea Soncin's side have been in poor form recently, having lost three of their last five games. They will look to end their time in Serie A on a good note, with a win against Cagliari on Sunday.
Cagliari are 18th in the league, two points off Salernitana in 17th. Alessandro Agostini's side have been woeful of late and are winless in their last four games. They know that they will need to win the game and Salernitana has to lose their game to ensure survival.
Cagliari will know that this is a great opportunity to help their chances of survival with a win against a poor Venezia side.
Venezia vs Cagliari Head-to-Head
Both sides have only played each other once before, in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw with goals from Keita Balde and Gianluca Busio ensuring that the spoils were shared on the night.
Venezia Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L
Cagliari Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W
Venezia vs Cagliari Team News
Venezia
Sofian Kiyine, David Okereke and Antonio Vacca will all miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Marco Modolo and Sergio Romero are both out injured.
Injured: Marco Modolo, Sergio Romero
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Sofian Kiyine, David Okereke, Antonio Vacca
Cagliari
Cagliari have no new injury worries following their 3-1 loss against Inter Milan last time out. Agostini will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Venezia vs Cagliari Predicted XI
Venezia Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Niki Maenpaa; Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda; Ridgeciano Haps, Luca Fiordilino, Etham Ampadu, Domen Crnigoj, Ales Mateju; Michael Cuisance; Dennis Torset Johnsen
Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Giorgio Altare, Matteo Lovato, Luca Ceppitelli; Charalambos Lykogiannis, Marko Rog, Alberto Grassi, Nahitan Nandez, Raoul Bellanova; Leonardo Pavoletti, Joao Pedro
Venezia vs Cagliari Prediction
Both sides have been in poor form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.
We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.
Prediction: Venezia 1-1 Cagliari