Venezia vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia host Cagliari at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Serie A on Sunday, with the visitors needing a win to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

Venezia are at the bottom of the league and have already been relegated to Serie B. Andrea Soncin's side have been in poor form recently, having lost three of their last five games. They will look to end their time in Serie A on a good note, with a win against Cagliari on Sunday.

Cagliari are 18th in the league, two points off Salernitana in 17th. Alessandro Agostini's side have been woeful of late and are winless in their last four games. They know that they will need to win the game and Salernitana has to lose their game to ensure survival.

Venezia FC @VeneziaFC_EN



#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠 🟢 Andrea Soncin: “Despite our relegation, what we have built this season is a fundamental learning experience for everyone. The kind of growth that we've had this year is something we can build on to achieve very important results.” Andrea Soncin: “Despite our relegation, what we have built this season is a fundamental learning experience for everyone. The kind of growth that we've had this year is something we can build on to achieve very important results.”#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 https://t.co/LZjMzpkr9M

Cagliari will know that this is a great opportunity to help their chances of survival with a win against a poor Venezia side.

Venezia vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Both sides have only played each other once before, in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw with goals from Keita Balde and Gianluca Busio ensuring that the spoils were shared on the night.

Venezia Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L

Cagliari Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

Venezia vs Cagliari Team News

Okereke will be a huge miss for Venezia

Venezia

Sofian Kiyine, David Okereke and Antonio Vacca will all miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Marco Modolo and Sergio Romero are both out injured.

Injured: Marco Modolo, Sergio Romero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sofian Kiyine, David Okereke, Antonio Vacca

Cagliari

Cagliari have no new injury worries following their 3-1 loss against Inter Milan last time out. Agostini will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Niki Maenpaa; Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda; Ridgeciano Haps, Luca Fiordilino, Etham Ampadu, Domen Crnigoj, Ales Mateju; Michael Cuisance; Dennis Torset Johnsen

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Giorgio Altare, Matteo Lovato, Luca Ceppitelli; Charalambos Lykogiannis, Marko Rog, Alberto Grassi, Nahitan Nandez, Raoul Bellanova; Leonardo Pavoletti, Joao Pedro

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Venezia vs Cagliari Prediction

Both sides have been in poor form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Venezia 1-1 Cagliari

Edited by Adit Jaganathan