Venezia vs Cremonese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B playoff 2023–24

Venezia will welcome Cremonese to Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Sunday. Both teams are vying for the third promotion spot after reaching the final of the Serie B playoffs.

Venezia forced a goalless draw against Cremonese in the first leg at Giovanni Zini and will be counting on home advantage to snatch the tie. The hosts finished third in the regular season, with 70 points – three shy of automatic qualification. They are a step away from making a return to the top flight, where they last played in 2021-22. In the just-concluded regular season, Venezia and Cremonese defeated each other at home.

Cremonese missed many goal opportunities in the first leg which they could live to regret. The visitors could have claimed a comfortable lead heading into the return fixture, but Venezia’s solid back half thwarted most of their efforts. However, Cremonese’s unflagging fighting spirit could be a hard nut to crack for the hosts. The visitors’ last success at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo dates back to August 2019, with their subsequent visits ending in defeats. Cremonese last played in Serie A in 2022–23.

Venezia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches.

Venezia vs Cremonese Head-to-Head

Venezia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Cremonese in all competitions.

Venezia form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Cremonese form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D

Venezia vs Cremonese News

Venezia

Left-back Francesco Zampano, who was dropped in the first leg due to administrative concerns, will feature in the return leg, according to Venezia boss Paolo Vanoli.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cremonese

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan and Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamadou Sarr have been sidelined through injuries.

Injury: Felix Afena-Gyan, Mouhamadou Sarr.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Venezia vs Cremonese Predicted Xls

Venezia (3-5-2): Jesse Joronen (GK), Jay Idzes, Michael Svoboda, Marin Sverko, Antonio Candela, Nunzio Lella, Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, Francesco Zampano, Nicholas Pierini, Joel Pohjanpalo

Cremonese (3-5-2): Gianluca Saro (GK), Valentin Antov, Luca Ravanelli, Matteo Bianchetti, Luca Zanimacchia, Christian Buonaiuto, Michele Castagnetti, Charles Pickel, Leonardo Sernicola, Franco Vazquez, Massimo Coda

Venezia vs Cremonese Prediction

Both teams have met 23 times, with Venezia claiming seven wins compared to eight for Cremonese, with eight matches ending in stalemates.

We expect an intense clash between the sides like in the first leg, with slim chances of an outright victory.

Venezia are our favorites for a narrow win based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Venezia 1-0 Cremonese