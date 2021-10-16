Venezia vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia are set to play Fiorentina at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Monday in the Serie A.
Venezia come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Walter Mazzarri's Cagliari in the league. A first-half goal from Senegal international Keita Balde Diao for Cagliari was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from young American midfielder Gianluca Busio for Venezia.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Luciano Spalletti's Napoli in their most recent league game. Goals from Mexican winger Hirving Lozano and Kosovan centre-back Amir Rrahmani sealed the deal for Napoli. Argentine centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta scored the consolation goal for Fiorentina.
Venezia vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head
This is the first time Venezia and Fiorentina are facing each other in the Serie A.
Venezia form guide in Serie A: D-D-L-L-W
Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-W-W
Venezia vs Fiorentina Team News
Venezia
Venezia will be without Finnish midfielder Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, while there are doubts over the availability of Suriname international Ridgeciano Haps, Icelandic midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson and goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Paolo Zanetti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Lauri Ala-Myllymaki
Doubtful: Arnor Sigurdsson, Luca Lezzerini, Ridgeciano Haps
Suspended: None
Fiorentina
Meanwhile, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano will be unable to call upon the services of Polish goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski and young goalkeeper Michele Cerofolini, while there are doubts over the availability of Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic and Italian midfielders Riccardo Saponara and Gaetano Castrovilli.
Injured: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Michele Cerofolini
Doubtful: Riccardo Saponara, Gaetano Castrovilli, Nikola Milenkovic
Suspended: None
Venezia vs Fiorentina Predicted XI
Venezia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Niki Maenpaa, Tyronne Ebuehi, Michael Svoboda, Pietro Ceccaroni, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Dennis Johnsen, Gianluca Busio, Ethan Ampadu, Sofian Kiyine, Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, David Okereke
Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Matija Nastasic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Jose Callejon, Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Nicolas Gonzalez, Aleksandr Kokorin, Dusan Vlahovic
Venezia vs Fiorentina Prediction
Venezia are currently 17th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. They did well to get promoted to the Italian top-flight, but have a tough job in their hands as they seek to remain in Serie A.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, are 5th in the league table. In striker Dusan Vlahovic they have one of the best young players in Serie A, with the Serbian linked with some of the top clubs in Europe this summer. Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez could prove to be an important buy as well.
Fiorentina should win here.
Prediction: Venezia 0-2 Fiorentina
For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.