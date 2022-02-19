Venezia vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their seven-game winless run, Venezia play host to Genoa at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in round 26 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors, on the other hand, have failed to taste victory in any of their last nine games across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Venezia finally gave their fans something to cheer for as they claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Torino away from home.

Prior to that, they were on a seven-game winless run, managing two draws and losing five in that time.

With 21 points from 24 games, Venezia are currently 18th in the Serie A standings, albeit with one game in hand.

Genoa, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Salernitana.

They have now failed to win any of their last nine games in all competitions, claiming five draws and losing four in that time, including a 3-1 loss against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Genoa are currently second-from-bottom in the table, two points above rock-bottom Salernitana who have two games in hand.

Venezia vs Genoa Head-To-Head

Genoa have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from the last nine meetings between the sides. Venezia are yet to taste victory in this fixture, while five games have ended all square.

Venezia Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

Genoa Form Guide: L-L-D-D-D

Venezia vs Genoa Team News

Venezia

The hosts will take to the pitch without Arnor Sigurdsson and Sofiane Kiyine, who are recuperating from injuries. Gianluca Busio and David Okereke are both suspended and out of contention for Venezia.

Injured: Arnor Sigurdsson, Sofiane Kiyine

Suspended: Gianluca Busio, David Okereke

Genoa

The visitors remain without the services of Mattia Bani, who has been sidelined through a thigh injury.

Injured: Mattia Bani

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Genoa Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luca Lezzerini; Ethan Ampadu, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Ridgeciano Haps; Tanner Tessmann, Domen Crnigoj, Michael Cuisance; Dennis Johnsen, Mattia Aramu, Thomas Henry

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu; Silvan Hefti, Nikola Maksimović, Zinho Vanheusden, Johan Vásquez; Manolo Portanova, Milan Badelj, Stefano Sturaro; Caleb Ekuban, Mattia Destro, Kelvin Yeboah

Venezia vs Genoa Prediction

Venezia will head into Sunday’s game with renewed confidence following their win over Torino. However, we predict the spoils will be shared in this one, with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Venezia 1-1 Genoa

