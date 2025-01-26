Venezia vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2025

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Venezia and Hellas Verona square off at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Monday. Paolo Zanetti’s men head into the game on a run of five consecutive victories against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Venezia continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Serie A standings as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Parma at the Ennio Tardini Stadium last Sunday.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side have gone four consecutive matches without a win, claiming two draws and losing twice since picking up a 2-1 victory over Cagliari on December 22.

Venezia have now lost 12 of their 21 league games while claiming three wins and six draws to collect 15 points and sit 19th in the table, just two points above rock-bottom Monza.

Like the home side, Hellas Verona failed to move out of the danger zone last time out as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Lazio at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Zanetti’s men have now failed to taste victory in three straight games — losing twice and claiming one draw — and have managed just two wins from 10 matches since November 3.

This poor run of results has seen Hellas Verona plunge into 18th place in the league table but they could move level on 22 points with 13th-placed Como with a win on Monday.

Venezia vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Hellas Verona boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Venezia have managed just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in their last 12 games against Venezia, including five wins from the most recent five clashes between the two teams since March 2019.

Venezia have won just one of their last six home matches while losing three and claiming two draws since the start of November.

Venezia vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Venezia and Hellas Verona will head into Monday’s clash in search of maximum points as they find themselves scrambling for points at the bottom end of the table.

However, Zanetti’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to do just enough to secure a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Venezia 2-2 Hellas Verona

Venezia vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven encounters)

