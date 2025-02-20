Venezia vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Venezia will invite Lazio to Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have won three of their 25 league games and are in 19th place in the standings with 16 points. The Biancocelesti have fared much better and are in fifth place in the standings with 46 points.

Ad

The Leoni Alati are winless in their last eight league games, suffering three consecutive defeats. They met Genoa in their previous league outing earlier this week and suffered a 2-0 away loss. It was a close game and after a goalless first half, Andrea Pinamonti and Maxwel Cornet scored in the 82nd and the 86th minutes for Genoa.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games. They saw their winning streak end after two games last week as they played a 2-2 home draw against league leaders Napoli. Gustav Isaksen broke the deadlock in the sixth minute and Boulaye Dia scored an equalizer in the 87th minute.

Ad

Trending

Venezia vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have crossed paths 32 times across all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 18 wins. The Leoni Alati have eight wins while six games have ended in draws.

They last met in the campaign opener in August when the capital club registered a 3-1 home win.

Lazio are on a four-game winning streak against the hosts, scoring 11 goals.

Venezia are winless in their four Serie A home games in 2025, suffering two defeats while failing to score in these losses.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have won four of their last five Serie A away games, scoring eight goals.

Ad

Venezia vs Lazio Prediction

The Leoni Alati have suffered three consecutive defeats in Serie A, failing to score in the last two. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the capital club, with two ending in draws.

Richie Sagrado continues to train separately from the squad while Michael Svoboda and Filip Stanković remain sidelined with injuries. Alfred Duncan is back in training after a lengthy spell and is likely to start from the bench.

Ad

The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in their last three league games, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. They are on a four-game winning streak against the hosts and are strong favorites.

Nicolò Rovella will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Samuel Gigot has missed training and will not travel to Venice. Elseid Hysaj and Matías Vecino are nursing thigh injuries while Valentín Castellanos was injured against Napoli last week and misses this match.

Ad

Lazio head into the match in great form and should capitalize on Venezia's poor run of form to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Venezia 1-2 Lazio

Venezia vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback