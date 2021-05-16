Venezia vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B Playoffs 2020-21 

Venezia will host Lecce in the first leg of their Serie B semi-final playoffs on Monday at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.

The home side secured a 3-2 victory over Chievo Verona after extra-time in the quarter-finals last week. Youssef Maleh and Dennis Toerset Johnsen scored two late goals to complete the dramatic comeback victory.

Lecce received a bye to the semi-finals due to their fourth-place finish in the regular season.

The Giallorossi are vying for an immediate return to Serie A, having been relegated in 2020 after just one season back. Venezia have not played in the top-flight since their relegation in 2002.

A place in the final and potential promotion awaits the winner of this tie and both sides will give their maximum to boost their chances of returning to Serie A.

Venezia vs Lecce Head-to-Head

Lecce have won five and drawn five of their last 10 games with Venezia, while the Venice outfit are yet to register a victory against the Apulians.

Their most recent clash came on 16 March 2021 when Massimo Coda scored a brace to power Lecce to a 3-2 away win.

Eugenio Corini's side ended the regular season with a run of four games without a victory and this poor sequence scuppered their hopes of automatic promotion. Venezia are unbeaten in five games.

Venezia form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Lecce form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Venezia vs Lecce Team News

Venezia

The hosts have been hit by a raft of injuries and currently have several players sidelined due to fitness issues.

Marco Modolo, Michele Cremonesi and Magnus Karlsson are all sidelined. Furthermore, the trio of Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Luca Lezzerini and Riccardo Pigozzo are all doubts for the clash with Lecce.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Paolo Zanetti.

Injuries: Marco Modolo, Michele Cremonesi, Magnus Karlsson

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Luca Lezzerini, Riccardo Pigozzo

Lecce

Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Stefano Pettinari and Claud Adjapong have all been ruled out by injuries.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Stefano Pettinari, Claud Adjapong

Suspension: None

Venezia vs Lecce Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Niki Maeenpaeae (GK); Giacomo Ricci, Pietro Ceccaroni, Michael Svoboda, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Youssef Maleh, Anthony Taugourdeau, Domen Crnigoj; Mattia Aremu; Francesco Di Mariano, Francesco Forte

Lecce Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gabriel (GK); Biagio Meccariello, Kastriot Dermaku, Fabio Pisacane; Antonio Gallo, Liam Henderson, Morton Hjulmand, Boban Nikolov, Luca Paganini; Mariusz Stepinski, Pablo Rodriguez

Venezia vs Lecce Prediction

Lecce were the most expansive side during the regular season and goals came in abundance whenever they took to the field. This trend could be set to continue against a Venezia side who also like to play on the front foot.

The visitors are slight favorites but could be undone by the same inconsistency that cost them automatic promotion. Nevertheless, Lecce have quality players who could make a difference if they turn up.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Venezia 1-2 Lecce

