Venezia vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Venezia will entertain Monza at Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in a bottom-of-the-table Serie A clash on Saturday. The visitors are in 20th place in the standings with 15 points, six fewer than the Leoni Alati.

The hosts are winless in their last 14 league outings. Notably, five of their last six games have ended in draws. After a 1-0 home loss to Bologna last month, they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Lecce last week. Antonino Gallo's own goal put them in the lead, and fellow defender Federico Baschirotto pulled Lecce level six minutes later.

The Brianzoli are winless in their last 11 league games, suffering nine losses. They lost 3-1 at home to Como last week, conceding three goals for the second consecutive match. Dany Mota gave them the lead in the fifth minute, and Jonathan Ikoné equalized for Como 11 minutes later. Assane Diao scored in the 39th minute and doubled their lead in the 51st minute.

Venezia vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 27 times in competitive games. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 22 wins apiece, while 13 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in Serie A in the reverse fixture in October and played out a 2-2 draw.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Venezia have failed to score in their last four Serie A home games.

Monza, meanwhile, have lost their last nine away games and have conceded at least three goals in six games during that period.

The hosts have the second-worst attacking record in Serie A, scoring 24 goals. The Brianzoli, meanwhile, have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 55 goals.

Venezia vs Monza Prediction

The Leoni Alati are winless in all competitions since December, though five of their last six games have ended in draws. Notably, they have failed to score in their last four home games and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost their last two home games against Monza, failing to score in both.

Filip Stankovic, Michael Svoboda, and Mirko Maric continue to be sidelined with injuries, while Alfred Duncan is also expected to sit this one out. Joël Schingtienne faces a late fitness test.

The Brianzoli have lost five of their last six league outings and have conceded 14 goals in that period. They have lost their last nine away games, conceding 28 goals while scoring just six times.

Matteo Pessina, Andrea Carboni, and Stefano Sensi are injured, while Giorgos Kyriakopoulos is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Both teams have endured a poor run of form, so home advantage can be a decisive factor here. With that in mind, we back the Leoni Alati to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Venezia 1-0 Monza

Venezia vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Venezia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: Yellow Cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow Cards - Over 2.5 yellow cards

