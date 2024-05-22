Venezia vs Palermo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2023-24

Venezia welcome Palermo to Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in the second leg of the Serie B promotion playoff on Friday (May 24). In the first leg on Monday, Nicholas Pierini's 62nd-minute strike helped Venezia to a 1-0 away win.

The hosts kept their first clean in over a month, while Palermo failed to score for the second time this month. Palermo will need to win by at least two goals because if the tie ends level on aggregate, Venezia, who finished third in the standings, will progress to the final.

Venezia vs Palermo Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 56 times across competitions, with Palermo leading 21-19.

Both teams registered away wins in the regular season, and Venezia continued that trend with an away win in the first leg.

Venezia form guide (Serie B): W-L-W-L-W

Palermo form guide (Serie B): L-W-W-D-L

Venezia vs Palermo Team News

Venezia

The hosts have a clean bill of health, as Giorgio Altare and Mikael Egill Ellertsson should be available after serving suspensions in the first leg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Palermo

Sebastiano Desplanches was injured in the first leg but couldn't be subbed off, as Palermo had used up all their substitutions.

Pietro Ceccaroni remains sidelined with an injury, while Kristoffer Lund Hansen has been called up by the USMNT for the friendlies and is unlikely to play here.

Injured: Sebastiano Desplanches, Pietro Ceccaroni

Doubtful: Kristoffer Lund Hansen

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Palermo Predicted XIs

Venezia (3-2-4-1): Jesse Joronen; Jay Idzes, Michael Svoboda, Marin Sverko; Tanner Tessmann, Magnus Kofod Andersen; Antonio Candela, Gianluca Busio, Nicholas Pierini, Bjarki Bjarkason; Joel Pohjanpalo

Palermo (5-3-2): Mirko Pigliacelli; Simon Graves, Fabio Lucioni, Ivan Marconi, Salim Diakite, Ionuț Nedelcearu; Jacopo Segre, Claudio Gomes, Filippo Ranocchia; Edoardo Soleri, Matteo Brunori

Venezia vs Palermo Prediction

Venezia have been inconsistent recently, with two wins and as many losses in their last four games. They have suffered one loss in 10 home games, recording seven wins. They have lost just one of their last seven meetings against Palermo.

The visitors have two wins in their last 11 league outings, failing to score four times. Palermo have failed to score in three of their last five meetings against Venezia.

Considering Venezia's home form this season and their upper hand in their head-to-head record, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Venezia 2-1 Palermo