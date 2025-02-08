Venezia vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025 

Venezia and AS Roma will battle for three points in Serie A on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Udinese last weekend. All five goals were scored in the second half, with the hosts going two goals up by the 52nd minute thanks to Lorenzo Lucca and Sandi Lovric. Hans Caviglia and Christian Gytkjaer scored to draw the game level but Iker Bravo came off the bench to settle the contest for Udinese in the 84th minute.

Roma, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal. They were put to the sword in the first half by their loanee Tammy Abraham, who scored a brace. Artem Dovbyk halved the deficit nine minutes into the second half but Joao Felix grabbed a debut goal to settle the contest.

The Giallorossi will now shift their focus back to the league where their last game saw them play out a 1-1 draw at home to Napoli.

The stalemate left them in ninth spot in the table with 31 points to show for their efforts in 23 games. Venezia are second-from-bottom on 16 points.

Venezia vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Roma have 15 wins from the last 32 head-to-head games. Venezia were victorious eight times while nine games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Roma claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of Venezia's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Roma are unbeaten in their last seven league games (four wins).

Venezia are winless in their last six league games (three losses) and have won just one of their last 13 (seven losses).

Venezia vs Roma Prediction

Venezia are five points away from safety and are looking likely to return to Serie B after just one season back in the top-flight. The Venice outfit have lost just one of their last five home games but have kept just one clean sheet at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium all season long.

This should come as good news for a Roma side that are the second-highest scoring side in the league since Claudio Ranieri's re-appointment for his third stint at the Stadio Olimpico. (Only Inter Milan with 30 goals have scored more than their 20). However, the capital side have struggled on their travels, with their most recent 2-1 away win over Udinese ending a 13-game winless run in away Serie A games (six losses).

Roma have a marquee two-legged tie against Porto coming up in the Europa League but they should still have enough to claim a narrow win here.

Prediction: Venezia 1-2 Roma

Venezia vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Roma to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

