Venezia vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia are set to play Roma at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Venezia come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Davide Ballardini's Genoa in the league. Genoa boasted the lion's share of possession and had more shots on target, but Venezia managed to stop them from finding the net.

Roma, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo/Glimt in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League. Goals from forward Ola Solbakken and young attacker Erik Botheim for Bodo/Glimt was cancelled out by goals from Italian winger Stephan El Shaarawy and Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez for Roma.

Venezia vs Roma Head-to-Head

Venezia and Roma have not faced each other in a long time in the Serie A.

Venezia form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-W-D

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-W-D-L-W

Venezia vs Roma Team News

Venezia

Venezia manager Paolo Zanetti will be unable to call upon the services of Icelandic midfielder Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Norwegian winger Dennis Johnsen, experienced midfielder Antonio Junior Vacca and goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini.

Injured: Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Antonio Junior Vacca, Luca Lezzerini, Dennis Johnsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma will be without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola and English centre-back Chris Smalling. There are doubts over the availability of star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Uruguayan left-back Matias Vina. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Chris Smalling, Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Vina

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Roma Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Ridgeciano Haps, Domen Crnigoj, Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann, David Okereke, Thomas Henry, Mattia Aramu

Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Riccardo Calafiori, Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Carles Perez, Tammy Abraham

Venezia vs Roma Prediction

Venezia are currently 16th in Serie A, three points ahead of 20th-placed Cagliari. The likes of Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann are talented young footballers who will be keen to make an impression in Italy's top-flight. The addition of former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero provides experience to Venezia's backline.

Roma, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, and have won only two of their last five league games. Manager Jose Mourinho has already stated that he is not happy with the squad at his disposal, and many have started wondering whether the Mourinho-Roma relationship is already on the precipice of breaking down.

Roma should win here.

Prediction: Venezia 0-2 Roma

