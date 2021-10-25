Venezia vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Two poor offenses in Venezia and Salernitana will go head-to-head on Tuesday night at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in a Serie A game.

Venezia are 16th in the Serie A table with eight points from nine matches. They have a record of two wins, two draws and five losses. Venezia are coming off a 3-1 loss to Sassuolo, which saw Domenico Berardi and Davide Frattesi get on the scoresheet for the hosts. David Okereke's goal proved to be a consolation.

Meanwhile, Salernitana lost their league game by an emphatic 4-2 scoreline against Empoli. They are in a dire situation, with just four points from nine matches. Salernitana are at the bottom of Serie A.

Venezia vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

Venezia and Salernitana have played 18 matches against each other so far. Both teams have seven wins each, while four matches have ended in draws.

Salernitana won the last meeting between the two sides 2-1. Two Cedric Gondo injury-time goals helped Salernitana win the game after Yourself Maleh had put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute.

Venezia Serie A form: L-D-D-W-L

Salernitana Serie A form: D-L-W-L-L

Venezia vs Salernitana Team News

Venezia

Lauri Ala-Myllymaki is unavailable due to a knee problem, while Luca Fiordilino is out with a hernia issue. Sergio Romero is expected to retain his place between the sticks.

Injured: Lauri Ala-Myllymaki and Luca Fiordilino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salernitana

Lassana Coulibaly and Matteo Ruggeri are both out with hamstring injuries. Leonardo Capezzi and Luka Bogdan have also been sidelined due to injuries, while Frederic Veseli remains unavailable after contracting COVID-19.

Injured: Lassana Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggeri, Leonardo Capezzi, Luka Bogdan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Covid-19: Frederic Veseli

Venezia vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Niki Maenpaa, Tyronne Ebuehi, Michael Svoboda, Pietro Ceccaroni, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Dennis Johnsen, Gianluca Busio, Ethan Ampadu, Sofian Kiyine, Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, David Okereke

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Vid Belec; Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luca Ranieri; Paweł Jaroszyński; Schiavone, Wajdi Kechrida; Francesco Di Tacchio; Simeon Nwankwo, Cedric Gondo

Venezia vs Salernitana Prediction

Both sides have struggled for goals this season, but Venezia have at least looked strong at the back. Salernitana looked destined for relegation and Venezia are likely to hand them another defeat on Tuesday night.

We predict that Venezia will beat Salernitana by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Venezia 2-1 Salernitana

