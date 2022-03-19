Venezia vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Venezia and Sampdoria lock horns at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Sunday.

Both sides head into the game on a run of three consecutive defeats and will be seeking to claim a pick-me-up and steer clear of the relegation places.

Venezia failed to move out of the relegation zone last Monday as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Lazio.

They have now lost each of their most recent three games, while picking up just one win from their last 12 in all competitions.

This poor run has seen Venezia drop to 18th place in the Serie A table after picking up 22 points from 28 games.

Like Venezia, Sampdoria were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Juventus.

They have also now lost three games on the trot, conceding nine goals and scoring two since a 2-0 win over Empoli on February 19.

With 26 points from 29 games, Sampdoria are currently 16th on the log, four points and two places above Sunday’s hosts.

Venezia vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head

Sampdoria boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from the last five meetings between the sides. Venezia have managed just one win, while two games have ended all square.

Venezia Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Sampdoria Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Venezia vs Sampdoria Team News

Venezia

Luca Lezzerini, Sergio Romero, Dennis Johnsen, Michaël Cuisance and Antonia Vacca are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Luca Lezzerini, Sergio Romero, Dennis Johnsen, Michaël Cuisance, Antonio Vacca

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

The visitors will be without Mikkel Damsgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini, Sebastian Giovinco

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niki Mäenpää; Aleš Matějů, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Ridgeciano Haps; Ethan Ampadu, Gianluca Busio, Domen Crnigoj; Thomas Henry, David Okereke, Mattia Aramu

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wladimiro Falcone; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Tomas Rincon, Albin Ekdal, Antonio Candreva; Stefano Sensi; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Venezia vs Sampdoria Prediction

Both sides have endured a horrid campaign this season and find themselves at the wrong end of the league table.

Having lost their last three games respectively, we predict they will take a cautious approach to the game and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Venezia 1-1 Sampdoria

